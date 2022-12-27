Every Armored Core game, in release order

Armored Core is one of the most popular mech series and certainly one of FromSoftware’s best alongside the Souls series. With its immense customization opportunities in the games and immersive gameplay, the series is a must-play for mech fans and those who want to try out mech games in general. With Armored Core VI being announced, players also might be looking into getting into the series once again or for the first time. So, here’s every mainline Armored Core game in release order.

Armored Core (PlayStation,1997)

Platforms: PlayStation

The first Armored Core featured the player controlling giant mech robots called Armored Cores. After the majority of Earth’s population is wiped out by a cataclysmic war, great corporations come to power and fight each other for supremacy. The Ravens, the main protagonists of the series, are mercenaries controlling Armored Cores that exist independently and fight for the highest bidder.

The game tasks players with performing various missions for the two fighting corporations, Chrome and Murakumo Millenium. A lot of customization opportunities too as weapons were available. The pay for the missions was increased depending on the difficulty and would progress the story of the game differently.

Armored Core: Project Phantasma (1997)

Platforms: PlayStation

Armored Core: Project Phantasma is a prequel to the first game and featured a more singular storyline than any other Armored Core game. The player is tasked with infiltrating an underground urban area for a massive reward.

Players could import their save files from the first game. More customization and weapons were added as well as the new Arena mode, in which players could face off 50 enemies in varying difficulty for extra credits.

Armored Core: Master of Arena (1999)

Platforms: PlayStation

Armored Core: Master of Arena also featured Chrome and Murako Millenium fighting for supremacy where the player, known as the Annihilator later on, loses his family and wants to exact revenge upon those who caused their deaths.

expanded upon the Arena featured introduced in Project Phantasma. Alongside completing missions, players also needed to compete in the Arena to progress the story of the game. Save files could also be imported from the previous game too.

Armored Core 2 (2000)

Platforms: PlayStation 2

Storywise Armored Core 2 is set 67 years after Master of Arena and tasks the player with saving the humans on Mars at the onset of war and a government coup.

The gameplay is the same as before with players needing to perform various missions to progress the story as well as compete in the Arena. Several visual and gameplay improvements were also added. Features like the Overboost and cockpit customization were present along with a local 2-player multiplayer mode.

Armored Core 2: Another Age (2001)

Platforms: PlayStation 2

Another Age is the stand-alone expansion of and takes place after the events of Armored Core 2.

While there is no proper storyline in the game, Another Age features more than 100 missions for players to take on and is still the largest Armored Core game to date. Each of the missions also takes place in different areas of the map.

Armored Core 3 (2002)

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable (2009)

Armored Core 3 created a new story continuity in the series. The game takes place in Layered, an underground refuge for humans after a catastrophe that made Earth unlivable, overseen by a godlike AI and riddled with competition among corporations.

The game had the same features as the previous games albeit with much more improvements. Abilities like detaching weapons when on the fly were included. Players could also hire different kinds of allies in the game. Additionally, local multiplayer also supported 4-players.

Silent Line: Armored Core (2003)

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable (2010)

Silent Line: Armored Core is the direct sequel to Armored Core 3 and takes place just after that. After the events of Armored Core 3, humans have begun repopulating the earth’s surface.

Many new features and improvements have been introduced in this game like the ability to destroy an Armored Core’s weaponry while in battle and new enemy types. Players could also create an Armored Core controlled by an AI that would follow the player’s style and would become better by ranking up. A first person-mode was also included in the game.

Armored Core: Nexus (2004)

Platforms: PlayStation 2

Armored Core: Nexus takes place fifty-five years after Silent Line, with the war between corporations re-emerging.

Nexus improved upon several aspects of the Armored Core 3 and Silent Line by adding new weapons and features like a heat management system and Hanger Cores. The notable feature here is the addition of a four-player LAN multiplayer mode to the already existing local multiplayer.

Armored Core: Nine Breaker (2004)

Platforms: PlayStation 2

Armored core: Nine Breaker takes place when there is relative peace in the world and the fighting between corporations has somewhat ceased.

Nine Breaker removed story missions and instead added two modes: Training and Arena Mode. The training mode had specific exercises and the Arena mode would put players into battles to earn points and take on harder opponents.

Armored Core: Formula Front (2004)

Platforms: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2 (2005)

Armored Core: Formula Front was a launch title for the PlayStation Portable and featured players building their own Armored Cores as well as AI ones for fighting in a league.

The game featured several categories of parts for players to customize their mech robot with. The AI Armored Cores could be tuned to certain character traits.

Armored Core: Last Raven (2005)

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable (2010)

Last Raven takes place after the events of Armored Core: Nexus where the big corporations form a super alliance to consolidate power. Resisting the corporation rule, the Ravens are prepared to fight against them.

Last Raven features a branching storyline, a first for the series. The player can choose any of the two factions and their choices will affect the ending of the game. Visual improvements as well as certain quality-of-life changes are incorporated into the game.

Armored Core 4 (2006)

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Armored Core 4 continues the familiar mechanics of the series but with major improvements.

Immense customization and testing opportunities for the Armored Core were present including the ability to paint them. The lock-on feature of the weapons was also more efficient. Similarly, the controls were also made easier and more accessible. The game also was the directorial debut of Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Armored Core: For Answer (2008)

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Armored Core: For Answer featured the Lynxes as the new pilots of the Armored Cores, replacing the Ravens.

The notable feature of this game is the customization change. A much more detailed interface and new parts were added to the game. A co-op mode was also present alongside the multiplayer mode. For Answer also featured a branching storyline and multiple endings.

Armored Core V (2012)

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Armored Core V had much more of the tactical gameplay and linear storyline present in the earlier game of the series. The Ravens also returned as the main protagonists.

Players would have to use the environment and geography in battle and movements. Stealth was also a preferable choice in the game as the mech’s size was reduced, making it much easier to stay hidden. The Armored Cores were also more detailed and realistic than ever before. New features like damage types and an accompanying squad were also added.

Armored Core: Verdict Day (2013)

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Verdict Day is set around a hundred years after the events of Armored Core V and featured an emphasis on the multiplayer mode.

Players would select factions and fight against each other. They would also be able to create their own factions consisting of AI-controlled Armored Cores.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (2023)

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set on a planet called Rubicon 3 and has the player is part of a group of independent mercenaries controlling the Armored Cores taking various missions of these corporations as well as resistance groups.

Core features of the series like assembling the mech in the garage and piloting it will remain as well as more new features. The PvP Arena will also be present as the main part too as mentioned as revealed by the devs.