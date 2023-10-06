Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Complete Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma

The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage might seem a lot harder than it looks at first glance. You’re not really given a whole lot of information to go off, and if you’re like me, you could have started exploring the completely wrong camp. But that’s the fun of these Enigmas and trying to figure them out.

This riddle is more of a demand left by somebody, and it is possible that things didn’t go according to plan, which you’ll realize when you arrive at your destination. Here is what you need to know about the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and where to find the treasure.

How to Find The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma

The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be picked up at the Officers’ Club in the Karkh region. This is on the southeast side of the city, and there will be some guards in the area, but that shouldn’t be much of an issue when trying to collect this. You can pinpoint the exact location of the Enigma by using Enkidu and scouting the location, this will highlight the precise point.

How to Find The Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma Treasure

To find the treasure for Solve This Problem Quickly For Me you’ll need to start at the named location of Jarjaraya. This town is a location in the southeast of the Wilderness region, if you haven’t been there yet I recommend going to Jarjaraya first and grabbing the Synchronization Point.

The note talks about a village northwest, and those residents who have refused to pay taxes. From Jarjaraya you’ll need to head out onto the road and then begin heading west after you pass the channels of water. I made the mistake of following the road all the way north until I got to another camp, the village you’re looking for is relatively close to Jarjaraya so don’t veer off too far.

When you arrive at the village you’ll discover that it has been entirely burnt down, so things definitely went astray when someone came to collect those debts. You’ll want to head to the far northwest side, and within one of the burnt buildings on the ground will be some skeletons, and the treasure you’re seeking. When I collected this treasure I received the Gold Hidden One Outfit Dye. Once picked, up the Enigma will be removed from your inventory.