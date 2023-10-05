Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Get The Four Markets Gear Chest & Key

Many Gear Chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are quite easy to get, but the one in The Four Markets might be the toughest to figure out. This Gear Chest requires a bit of puzzle-solving, along with some pickpocketing to find a key.

After you’ve put all the steps together and open the chest you’ll have a nice reward waiting for you. Here is what you need to know about The Four Markets Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and where to get the key.

Where to Find The Four Markets Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Four Markets Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage isn’t exactly in the middle of the named location. The building you’re looking for is in the southwest corner of the district, just next to the bridge which leads to the Scriptorium. You can use your Eagle Vision to spot the exact location of the Gear Chest within the building, or Enkidu can also mark this for you.

This was a chest I found myself stuck on for quite a while and even came back a few times to try different tools I’d unlocked for Basim. I was maybe thinking a bit too hard about this one and needed to step back a little – which is what I did.

At the back of this building is a breakable wall, so you will need to get your hands on some flammable vases. If you use your Eagle Vision you’ll notice some vases inside the Gear Chest building on the second floor, but this won’t help you – at this particular stage. Looking around further there is also a set of flammable vases in the building next door. The back door to this building is barred, and if you go around the front there is another door but it is locked by a key. This door is your starting point for accessing the Four Markets Gear Chest.

Where to Find The Four Markets Storage Room Key

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using Enkidu, scout around the location of The Four Markets and you’ll be waiting to hear the ‘key jingling’ sound effect to trigger, which will also mark on your HUD that someone nearby has a key on them. Take note that there are at least two people in this location with different keys, so make sure that you grab the correct one, it is named the Four Markets Storage Key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The person with this key was on the upper floor of a building to the north side of The Four Markets. You’ll need to pickpocket them to obtain the Four Markets Storage Key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the Four Markets Storage Key head back to the building with the locked door and use the key to open it. Inside you’ll want to unbar the door at the back and then pick up one of the flammable vases on the ground inside. Go out the back door and turn right towards the building with the breakable wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throw the vase you have at the breakable wall to destroy it, but keep your distance as you don’t want to set yourself on fire. If you go inside you’ll discover another breakable section on the roof – this is where those other vases from earlier come into play.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back outside and climb the section above the wall you just destroyed, and here there will be a window where you can see inside the second floor where the other flammable vases are located. Throw a dagger towards this to trigger an explosion, which will then destroy the breakable section inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop back down and head inside once again. On the right-hand wall is a platform that you can move, position this so it is in line with the hole in the roof, then climb up to the second floor. The Four Markets Gear Chest will be on the northwest wall for you to collect. When I opened this I received the Zanj Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic, which is a dagger that will refill portions of your stamina after a successful dodge.