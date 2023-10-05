Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Get the Water Mill Gear Chest & Key

There is a Gear Chest at the Water Mill in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that has been locked up, but a nearby clue reveals what happened to the key that opens it. If you want to get into the chest to snag the reward inside, you’ll have to figure out where that key has gone. Luckily, it’s not too far away, but you’ll get a little wet.

Located near the starting region of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Water Mill is a great place to visit if you’re looking for an early upgrade. There are also no guards patrolling this location, so you won’t have to worry about getting into any fights. Here is what you need to know about the Water Mill Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and where to find the Key.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Complete Guide: Collectibles, Quests, Mysteries & Trailer

Where to Find the Water Mill Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Water Mill in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is located in the Wilderness region of the map, on the north side of the city. There is a river flowing at the Water Mill, and it is slightly to the north of a Synchronization Point. I recommend grabbing this fast travel point if you haven’t already.

The actual Gear Chest at the Water Mill is quite easy to get to; either use your Eagle Vision or Enkidu to pinpoint the exact location. It’s just inside a building on the north side. The problem you’ll run into is that the chest is locked and requires a key to open it.

Where to Find the Water Mill Gear Chest Key in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just outside of the buildings, you can come across a well that has a note left on top of it, which mentions a key that has been lost. This is the one you’re looking for that will open the Gear Chest. If you use Enkidu to scout the area and fly around, you might get lucky and hear the ‘jingling keys’ sound effect play, which lets you know a key has been marked in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you’re looking for is back toward the river near the steps of the Water Mill itself. You need to dive into the water to grab the key, which will be on the bottom. Collect the key and head back to the Gear Chest for your reward. I received the Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic for opening the chest. This is a good dagger to use if you want to add poisoned attacks to nearby enemies.