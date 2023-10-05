Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve A Challenge Enigma

In my mind, a clever grandma wrote Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s A Challenge enigma while sitting on her balcony on a lazy afternoon, trying to vex us with vague hints. In any case, through beautifully written and obnoxiously hard-to-decode prose, A Challenge asks you once more to decipher the location where the reward is hidden away. Baghdad isn’t a huge city, but it still has many corners to leave you guessing where this person could have hidden it. Thankfully, the few encrypted clues provided will come in handy.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Challenge Enigma Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The A Challenge enigma can be found west of Abbasiyah, across the river from the Scriptorium. Look for a balcony with a chair, and climb it up. This note will be sitting on the coffee table beside the wooden chair.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Challenge Enigma Solution

Screenshot by Gamepur

The reward for A Challenge Enigma is located on the island to the Four Markets’ west. Follow these steps to trace its location:

Image Step Head to the area marked on the map and look for a narrow hallway with stacked white paper decor at the back. Climb the paper decor to reach the upper floor: here’s the churning wheel the clues mentioned. Turn to the left and aim through the wooden-barred window with the throwing knives. The goal is to break the door on the opposite side, which will be marked with a red X. There’s no plan B here, so you might want to stock up on some ammo.

With the door broken, you can just waltz through the now-open front door and grab the shiny collectible inside to get a Black Rostam dye. Unfortnately, this dye won’t work if you don’t already have the required outfit, which is stashed away in a Gear Chest.