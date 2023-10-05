Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to Solve A Gift For You Enigma

The A Gift For You Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is located in the final district of Baghdad, and because of this, it’s most likely one of the last Enigmas you’ll come across. Hopefully, you’ve had enough practice by now that you’ve got the essence of how these all play out. This riddle is also quite challenging because it doesn’t clearly spell out where you need to start, so you might need to do a bit of thinking.

If you’re looking for complete guidance or just want a few hints, then you’re in safe hands. In this guide, we’ll break down where to find the A Gift For You Enigma, some keywords you need to focus on, and where to find that final treasure location in Assasin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Find the A Gift For You Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

The A Gift For You Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be found southwest of Al-Jahiz’s House in the Round City. You can use your Eagle Vision to highlight the Enigma item, but I recommend having Enkidu scout the area to pinpoint the exact location.

How to Get the A Gift For You Enigma Treasure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Somebody is a bit love-struck in this Enigma in A Gift For You. We can ignore the first half of this letter as it’s the second section you’ll want to focus on to figure out where to start searching. ‘Go to where men speak the opposite of poetry. While your verses set people free, their sentences imprison.‘ You’re looking for a place where people are sentenced to prison. Don’t get too fooled by the words here, thinking that you have to search one of the actual prisons in Assasin’s Creed Mirage – that would be a daunting task. Instead, you’re looking for something like a courthouse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location you want to investigate is the Mazalim Courts in the Round City district. If you’ve been to this area, you’ll find a codex entry that talks about the Judges and Judicial System. That’s the connection here – judges sentence people to prison. The final part of the Enigma says, ‘In the west of the square, find the fountain to find my tribute to you…‘. From the central area of the Mazalim Courts, head west, and you’ll discover a fountain outside. This is where you’ll see the treasure sitting inside the base of the structure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Note that there is another much larger water feature just slightly further to the west; if you reach this, you’ve gone too far. When collecting the A Gift For You treasure, I received the Bedouin Talisman, which you can equip from your inventory to show off your detective work.