Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Secret Lost Book Location

To find all of Al-Jahiz’s lost books in AC Mirage, you’ll also need to spot this secret Lost Book location in Baghdad. While this scholar waits at the House of Wisdom Library, you’ll explore every nook and cranny of this Persian city to find these tomes. While most of them are marked on the map and can be obtained with some exploration and puzzle-solving skills, there’s a specific tome that will only be visible through sheer exploration.

How to Find the Book of the Dead in AC Mirage

Most Lost Books in AC Mirage can be found in the city of Baghdad, but this Secret Book is located on the outskirts of the Wilderness. In fact, you’ll only be able to locate it by heading to the southeast corner of the map, way beyond any ghost town or city. The specific location is called Selucia-on-the-Tigris.

This area full of water puddles and bermuda grass hides a secret Lost Book that Al-Jahiz will surely be grateful for. However, before you can add this collectible to your inventory, you’ll need to find a way to access it.

The Secret Lost Book is lying in the center of this area, but it’s not in plain sight. It’s covered by some inflammable material, keeping it out of reach. If the word “inflammable” is catching your eye, then you’re onto something. By setting these white boxes on fire, the book will be accessible. Don’t worry; the book itself won’t catch on fire. To get the Seventh Secret Lost Book in AC Mirage, follow these steps:

Climb up the wooden structure to the book’s left. Grab a flammable vase, walk to the ledge, and throw it toward the inflammable material. Jump down and add the Secret Lost book to your inventory.

Return the book to Al-Jahiz, and he’ll reveal it’s the Book of the Dead. The reward for completing the Return the books to the House of Wisdom objective and bringing back the Book of the Dead to Al-Jahiz is the Monstrous talisman.