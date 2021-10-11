Back 4 Blood Doc guide – best cards, tips and tricks

Jim is one of the Cleaners or playable characters in Back 4 Blood. Just like the sharpshooter Jim, she won’t be around when you start the game. Instead, she’ll be unlocked along with several other characters after you’ve cleared The Devil’s Return in campaign mode. Here’s our guide to help you with the best weapons, cards, and tips for Doc in Back 4 Blood.

Abilities and playstyle

Doc has the following perks available by default if she’s chosen in your Back 4 Blood missions:

Field Medic – Can apply field dressings to each teammate once per level; this ability heals for 25 HP.

Skilled Physician – +30% healing efficiency.

Triage – +25% team trauma resistance.

Bandage – Starts each mission with a bandage.

With a name like Doc, you know that she’s your team’s healing expert in Back 4 Blood. She can still make use of any type of weapon. It’s just that her perks are primarily geared toward keeping your squad in tip-top condition.

Field Medic, even if it can only be used once per level, remains invaluable since it’s akin to having a free health pack per teammate. Meanwhile, Skilled Physician ensures that she’s providing increased restoration for each item that she uses. Lastly, Triage is great to prevent the debilitating effects of trauma.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Best cards for Doc

Due to Doc’s abilities, the best cards for her in Back 4 Blood are those that provide additional boosts and procs when she’s healing or reviving. Still, don’t forget to add some basic necessities and utility picks:

Medical Professional – First aid kits and defibrilators also recover 15 trauma damage and 1 extra life.

Medical Expert – +15% healing efficiency; +15% movement speed for 15 seconds when you use a medical accessory.

Screwdriver – +50% use speed; +10% stamina.

Antibiotic Ointment – +20% healing efficiency.

Support Scavenger – Sense nearby support accessories; more support accessories spawn.

Miraculous Recovery – When you use a medical accessory, it has a 25% chance to have 100% increased effect.

Combat Medic – +50% use speed; heals teammates for an additional 20 health when you revive them.

Charitable Soul – Healing a teammate also applies 50% of the effect to you.

Second Chance – +1 extra life and +5 health.

Rousing Speech (great but it gimps your offensive capabilities) – +225% revive speed; +20% reduced incapacitation trauma; disables offensive accessories (i.e., grenades and molotovs).

Group Therapy – When you use a medical accessory, all teammates heal for +5 health.

Poultice – When you use a medical accessory, the target heals for an additional 20 health over 30 seconds.

Inspiring Sacrifice – When you or a teammate becomes incapacitated, all teammates heal for 25 health over 20 seconds.

Avenge the Fallen – When you or a teammate becomes incapacitated, all teammates gain +30% damage, +20% reload speed, and unlimited ammo for 10 seconds.

Down in Front – While crouching, you neither take nor deal friendly fire damage; +10 health.

Multitool (optional but not advisable) – +75% use speed; -5% damage resistance.

Field Surgeon (take this only if you’ve already acquired other cards that increase item use speed) – +60% healing efficiency; -50% use speed.

As you can see, we’ve listed more than 15 viable cards for Doc in Back 4 Blood. These are the ones that offer a lot of benefits when you’re supporting the entire squad. Naturally, you’ll want to prioritize those that can improve her healing and reviving capabilities. Lastly, if the option becomes available in the vendor crate in the safe house, try to pick the Team Support Item Upgrade.