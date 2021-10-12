Back 4 Blood Mom guide – Tips, tactics, best cards

Mom is one of the starting characters in Back 4 Blood. She also happens to be one of the best characters that you can pick in the game. Here’s our guide to help you with the best weapons, cards, and tips for Mom in Back 4 Blood.

Abilities and playstyle

Mom has the following perks available by default if she’s chosen in your Back 4 Blood missions:

Tough Love – Mom can instantly revive an incapacitated teammate once per level.

High Expectations – +1 team extra life.

Den Mother – +1 support inventory.

Kill The Pain – Start with pain meds.

Mom’s perks in Back 4 Blood are nothing short of amazing. High Expectations and Den Mother are both invaluable for survivability. Meanwhile, Tough Love is extremely useful in clutch situations.

Best cards for Mom

You’re likely to notice many similarities between Mom and Doc since the latter can also function as the squad’s dedicated medic. Because of this, we’ll be using support and healing-oriented cards for Mom in Back 4 Blood:

Combat Medic – +50% use speed; heals teammates for an additional 20 health when you revive them.

Charitable Soul – Healing a teammate also applies 50% of the effect to you.

Antibiotic Ointment – +20% healing efficiency.

Medical Expert – +15% healing efficiency; +15% movement speed for 15 seconds when you use a medical accessory.

Screwdriver – +50% use speed; +10% stamina.

Smelling Salts – +100% revive speed.

Pep Talk (a slightly riskier option compared to Smelling Salts) – +150% revive speed; -5% damage resistance.

Medical Professional – First aid kits and defibrillators also recover 15 trauma damage and 1 extra life.

Inspiring Sacrifice – When you or a teammate becomes incapacitated, all teammates heal for 25 health over 20 seconds.

Avenge the Fallen – When you or a teammate becomes incapacitated, all teammates gain +30% damage, +20% reload speed, and unlimited ammo for 10 seconds.

Support Scavenger – Sense nearby support accessories; more support accessories spawn.

Stimulants – Pain Meds you use also grant +10% movement speed, +10% reload speed, and +10% weapon swap speed for 30 seconds.

Chemical Courage – Pain Meds to apply also grant +25% damage for 60 seconds.

Group Therapy – When you use a medical accessory, all teammates heal for +5 health.

Poultice – When you use a medical accessory, the target heals for an additional 20 health over 30 seconds.

Experienced EMT – When you use a medical accessory, the target gains +20% maximum health until the end of the level.

Miraculous Recovery – When you use a medical accessory, it has a 25% chance to have 100% increased effect.

Second Chance – +1 extra life and +5 health.

Fanny Pack – +1 support inventory.

Box O’ Bags – +1 team support inventory; -10% health.

These are some of the best cards you can use for Mom in Back 4 Blood, especially when we’re focusing on a medic build. Like Doc, she can act as the team’s anchor on higher difficulties. She’ll be healing and reviving quickly, all while giving the team an extra life to avoid wipes.