When players arrive in the Emerald Grove, tensions are high. Tieflings have taken shelter from Goblins there, but the Druids want them gone. One of the many options open to players for solving this problem is getting the Tieflings to leave.

However, every action has an equal reaction in Baldur’s Gate 3, and telling the Tieflings to get out is no exception. This guide explains whether players should tell the Tieflings to leave Emerald Grove and what will happen if they do.

Should You Tell The Tieflings to Leave Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

If players want to save as many people as possible in their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, then they should not tell the Tieflings to leave. If they don’t care who lives and want to see every twist the game has to offer, they should tell the Tieflings to leave and live with the consequences.

There are three main options when it comes to sorting out the issues in Emerald Grove. One is to get the Druids to stop their ritual, and another is to kill the local Goblin leadership so that the Tieflings will leave willingly. The third option is to go to Zevlor and tell the Tieflings to leave, which players believe will make them get out.

While players might believe, as we did in our Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, that being forceful with the Tieflings and telling Zevlor they have no choice but to leave will make them leave, that’s not what happens. Instead, even if players have bartered for a reward for killing the Goblin leaders with Zevlor as we did, he’ll fly off the handle and into a rage when players tell him the Tieflings must leave. This starts a battle with Zevlor and one other Tiefling that’s quite hard to win and very surprising because it comes out of nowhere.

How to Beat Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To beat Zevlor, players need to keep their party close together and defeat both him and his companion quickly. We advise killing the companion as fast as possible so more damage can be focused on Zevlor. He has a fairly large health pool of 45 and can cast Greater Restoration at least twice in the fight. This stretches it out for longer and makes it much more dangerous.

When we split our party up, every character died fast because both of these Tiefling enemies have high defense, dodge almost all physical attacks, and deal a lot of damage. Since we wanted to live with the consequences of our actions in our Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, we went in for the fight again. This time, by keeping the party together, players can revive and heal every member without risking an attack of opportunity.

We won the battle by keeping the party together, dealing magic damage with our Druid character and Gale, firing off ranged attacks with Astarion, and using Shadowheart to heal and support everyone. Zevlor died at Shadowheart’s hand with a colossal final blow that dealt more than 20 points of damage. That physical hit is definitely the most effective, but landing any hits like that is next to impossible. Magic is much more reliable.

What Happens if You Kill Zevlor in Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

If players kill Zevlor in Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3, not much changes. Zevlor is in a secluded area of the location, meaning no other Tieflings apart from his companion will see players kill him. Kill both of them, and no one will ever know. However, this doesn’t help get rid of the Tieflings because now they have no leader to convince them to leave.

In fact, all the Tieflings in Emerald Grove will remain friendly with players despite their leader having been murdered. The only way to get them to leave is to kill the Goblin Leadership and return to tell the Tieflings it’s safe for them to go outside once more.

Still, by killing Zevlor, players get access to his key and a collection of pretty decent gear for any character. Inside his chest is a good chunk of Gold and a nice sword, but nothing else special. None of this is worth killing him for, but if players want to roleplay a certain way, it’s a good chance to get some sneaky murders in for an evil character. Our mud wizard who doesn’t care about anyone’s life, was simply looking for the quickest solution, but that backfired somewhat with the battle.