Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Eliminate the Goblin Leaders in BG3

There are several avenues you can take while exploring Baldur’s Gate 3. For those who are trying to save the droid Halsin from the goblins, he will ask you to take out the three goblin leaders in charge of the camp and those attempting to take over Emerald Grove.

The task is extremely difficult because you’ll need to use your guile and prepare some careful planning to properly take them out without alerting the entire camp. I could do it by systemically taking out small batches of goblins before focusing on the leaders. Here’s what you need to know about how to eliminate the goblin leaders in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Take Out All Three Goblin Leaders in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to find three leaders in the goblin camp for Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll need to take out Minthara, Dror Ragzlin, and Gut, the high priestess. Between these three, I found that taking out Gut was the quickest one to do first, followed by Minthara and then Dror Ragzlin. Despite being at a lower level than Minthara, Dror was harder to beat, and I had to be careful with this encounter. This is a quest you need to do for Halsin.

How to Prepare to Defeat All Goblin Leaders in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before this encounter, my best recommendation is to make sure you and your party take a long rest. This is a great way to refresh any spell slots, ensure everyone is at full health, and your entire team is ready for a fight. Defeating all three of these leaders takes a good amount of combat, at least from the approach I took. I even used all of my short rests between these fights, which means you’ll want to make sure to have those tucked in your back pocket if you need to use them.

In addition, make sure to visit a trader at Emerald Grove to grab any available health potions. Those might come in handy during combat, and you can use them rather than wasting any of your spellcaster’s spell slots that they might need for combat in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Defeat Gut in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Gut close to the entrance of the Goblin Camp for your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. She will be standing in front of a large altar, willing to speak with anyone approaching her. It’s important to note that, for my playthrough, before I started this part, I had fallen into the spider pit that the goblins keep and unleashed the spiders of the camp. Thankfully, because the spiders were attacking the goblins, they did not notice me, so there are fewer goblins in this area that you might have to deal with.

Regardless of where you are, as long as the goblins are not hostile toward you, feel free to walk up to Gut. She’ll be willing to speak with you if you’re peaceful in the Goblin Camp, and you should have dialogue options in your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. I recommend selecting the options that avoid getting the brand from Gut without starting a fight. This will force her to begin probing your mind using her tadpole, but you can push against it and suggest you want to speak with her privately. She’ll agree with you and will take you to her chapel on the goblin camp’s left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow Gut, and she’ll want to speak with you there. It is important to note that although you have moved away from too many eyes, people can still hear Gut, and if she shouts during this part, she’s going to make a lot of noise. This is the perfect area to attack Gut without anyone seeing, which does make her the easiest Goblin Leader to take out in Baldur’s Gate 3, but you have to be quick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To prepare for this fight, I broke my party up into sections and had to hide behind Gut. Now, they’ll have a chance to perform attacks against her when combat happens and get an advantage against her. To ensure no one else in the Goblin Camp notices that Gut is killed, you must do this in a single round. Gut only has 40 health, but this can be tricky if your rolls are low. I recommend saving at this point to make sure nothing messes up.

Now, have your main character speak with Gut and attack her to start the fight. If everything works perfectly, you can eliminate Gut in a single turn and then move on to the other leaders in this Baldur’s Gate 3 quest.

How to Defeat Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

Your next target is Minthara, the drow. She’s in the upper right section of the Goblin Camp and can be a brutal enemy to overcome. Similar to Gut, she has a small band of Goblins near her, but there is a way you can weed them out during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. One way I did it was by climbing up to the top area of the rafters and taking out the goblin that was patrolling the library, and the floating eye, taking them both out before anyone noticed. It’s an excellent way to secure this area before anyone hears too much.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After those two have been eliminated, you’ll find Minthara alone with a single goblin, a level 3 Goblin Boss. For this encounter, I focused on taking out the goblin first, and then all of my characters focused on fighting against Minthara. She’s the toughest to fight against of the three goblin leaders, and requires the most brute force. I took her out of my party of level four characters, made up of my Monk, a Barbarian, a Cleric, and my Warlock.

It is important to take out the goblin before they reach the nearby war drum in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you give him time to hit the drum, he’ll alert the entire camp to your presence, and then everyone will become hostile to you.

When fighting Minthara, be careful of her spells. She has several available to her because she’s a Paladin, and she will be eager to use them. If you examine her, you will notice she has low Intelligence, Wisdom, and Consitution scores. It might be best to use spells that force her to make defense rolls against those checks. She also has an Armor Class score of 16, which can be difficult to hit, especially at the lower levels. Trying to find any way to gain an Advantage on your attack rolls would be good. In addition, she does have healing spells, so you need to watch out for those.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve eliminated Minthara, the final step is to take out Drod Ragzlin. Although he is a level lower than Minthara, I found him much more challenging to fight because of the many goblins standing around him and protecting him.

How to Defeat Dror Ragzlin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you initially encounter Dror, he will be in the middle of the main goblin camp, working on a ritual to speak with the dead Mind Flayer at the center of his ritual. I recommend saving at this point and then approaching the ritual and letting it play out. This makes it easier to take out Dror and proceed to the finale of this quest in Baldur’s Gate 3.

When letting the ritual play out, I did it by allowing Dror to speak with the corpse, and I did not get involved. He did attempt to blame me for killing the Mind Flayer and believed me and my party members to be in league with the Emerald Grove, but I succeeded in my Persuasion roll to convince him it wasn’t me and I had nothing to do with it. After he gives up, Drod will demand you speak with Minthara and proceed to the next step in their plan. Dror will move onto this throne and is in the perfect sitting position.

What I did next did cause a problem, but it was a great way to eliminate Dror. Before fighting, I went to Gut’s chapel and jumped to the top of the rafters. I snuck into the side room where all the Smokepowder Barrels were, and grabbed as many as possible from the armory. This location is typically sealed off in Baldur’s Gate 3, but no one tried to stop me because I snuck in from the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After I had everything I needed, I returned to Dror and placed them around his throne. No one commented when I did it, and no one was bothered by me putting these bombs down next to him. I then moved my party to the upper area and lit it using a fire spell. I could have used a fire arrow to activate them all, but they were both good choices in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Traditionally, Dror is a tough fight. He’s a level 5 Barbarian capable of using Rage to slaughter my party. I could have taken him down in a more direct approach, but I felt this way was a great way to end this quest, plus I could save Halsin this way.

When I began this encounter, my party was at level four. I took a more delicate approach to each fight because of the amount of combat I was forced to go through, but you might find a more creative solution than I did during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Any route is correct, and given where my characters were in the campaign, my choices felt the best to complete this quest.