Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats For Druids In BG3

The Druid is one of the most versatile classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you can improve it even further with some Feats. This will allow you to make their magic even stronger or make their Wild Shape more useful, allowing you to unleash nature’s wrath on your enemies.

Druids are a primary spellcaster class focusing on healing spells and elemental combat magic. They also have the Wild Shape ability, allowing them to turn into ferocious animals and take to the front lines with the warriors. The great thing about Wild Shape is that dying simply reverts you to your Druid form, with your former hit point pool intact, allowing you to throw your fursona at the enemy without fear of permanent harm.

The Best Feats For Druids In Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you get Feats at levels 4, 8, and 12, giving you access to three over the course of the game. This will give you several chances to enhance your Druid protagonist or further empower Halsin. The best Feats for the Druid class in Baldur’s Gate 3 are:

Ability Improvement: This Feat gives you two points to add to your stats. As the Druid uses Wisdom as their spellcasting stat, you have to use Ability Improvement, as no other Feats will boost it. If your Wisdom is 17, you should boost it by one and improve another stat by one if it will increase its modifier . This is because the stat modifier for 18 and 19 is the same. With this method, you should improve your Wisdom to 18, and when you hit level 8, increase it to 20.

Elemental Adept: This Feat lets your spells ignore resistance of a damage type you choose, and you can no longer roll a 1 when using spells of that type. Druids receive many powerful elemental attack spells, so it's best to focus on Fire, Cold, or Lightning, to bypass enemy resistance in combat.

This Feat lets your spells ignore resistance of a damage type you choose, and you can no longer roll a 1 when using spells of that type. Druids receive many powerful elemental attack spells, so it’s best to focus on Fire, Cold, or Lightning, to bypass enemy resistance in combat. War Caster: This Feat gives you Advantage on Concentration Saving Throws and lets you spend your Reaction to cast Shocking Grasp on opponents moving out of your melee range. Many Druid spells require concentration in terms of AoE offense and buffing, so improving your ability to maintain concentration is key. The Shocking Grasp benefit is also useful, considering how often Druids enter the front lines of combat.

The Druid subclasses are split between improving magic (Circle of the Land), improving Wild Shape (Circle of the Moon), and turning into a boss from The Last of Us (Circle of Spores). Your choice of Feat will help you improve your combat focus by making your magic more potent or making Short Rests more appealing to encourage the use of Wild Shape.