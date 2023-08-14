Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Beat Ansur in BG3

One of the last lines of defense in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Ansur, a bronze dragon who swore to protect the city when it needed him most. However, when you enter this area, he’s not too happy to meet you or the Emperor.

Upon encountering the Emperor, and believing you to be his thrall, Ansur attacks you and your party. Ansur is a large, undead dragon ready to rip everyone apart. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Ansur in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Defeat Ansur & All Weaknesses in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ansur is a level 17 Undead Dragon in Baldur’s Gate 3, making him an extremely difficult encounter, even if you reach the maximum level of 12. Thankfully, it only has an AC 19, oso it shouldn’t be too difficult to hit. However, it has a high resistance to Magical attacks, and you’ll want to rely on Melee or Ranged hits to do the most damage or find a way to have an advantage on any attack rolls against it. You can find Ansur after exploring Wyrmway and finishing the trials.

For my party, I brought in Shadowheart, Wyll, and Karlach to fight Ansur. My character was also a level 8 Monk and a level 3 Rogue. However, a big problem with getting into close range against Ansur is that it will typically have an Attack of Opportunity against someone unless they’re using a Polearm with Extra Reach. If you don’t have this, expect Ansur to take a swipe at your Baldur’s Gate 3 party member, and they might get knocked prone from the attack. Ranged attacks might be better, or if you have a feat that prevents attacks of opportunity against your character.

Because Ansur has 400 health, damaging it quickly is your highest priority. With Karlach, I was able to do at least 100 damage within the first round, and Wyll can do some decent long-range magic attacks, such as Eldritch Blast and Fireball. Shadowheart was primarily there to heal and protect my party members, preventing them from taking too much damage from Ansur and keeping them alive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, after the first two rounds, Ansur will enter the middle of the arena and begin to Gather Power. Ansur will fly into the area and gather Lightning energy to its center mass. When this occurs, have your Baldur’s Gate 3 party members perform final attacks against Ansur, and then hide behind any of the white crystals, if any, nearby. You’ll want to prepare for a powerful attack from Ansur, which is a massive amount of lightning damage. You can expect Ansur to perform this move every two turns during combat.

Overall, the best way to defeat Ansur is to remain on the offensive as much as possible. Your Baldur’s Gate 3 group needs to optimize their attacks, focusing them all on Ansur while your healer keeps your party alive and protected from these attacks. I found that Shadowheart’s Protection from Energy, Death Ward, and Feign Death spells were a good way to bypass these attacks, to ensure at least one person was left standing whenever Ansur unleashed this attack.

You want to avoid using any Lightning or Necrotic damage against Ansur. Unfortunately, Ansur is resistant to all forms of Slashing, Bludgeoning, and Piercing damage, but Melee and Ranged attacks are some of the best to use in this encounter.