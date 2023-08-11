Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Complete Wyrmway Trials in BG3 – All Solutions

Wyrmway is a hidden location that you can find while exploring Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll learn about this location as you progress through the story, and it contains a hidden treasure: Ansur, a bronze dragon. This is a dragon that is supposed to rise up and defend Baldur’s Gate when the city needs it most, and that time is now.

Before you can reach Ansur, there are several trials you need to work your way through and complete as you explore this area. These trials are tests of your character’s valor, and it does help to bring Wyll along with you. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Wyrmway Trials in Baldur’s Gate 3, and every solution to confront Ansur.

How to Find Wyrmway in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can worry about the trials, tracking down Wrymway is your priority. Your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will learn about it after speaking with Wyll’s father, whom you can save by successfully navigating the Iron Throne and sealing Wyll’s pact with Mizora. After this, Wyll’s father, the Grand Duke, talks about Wyrmway and shares a book about where you can find it.

You’ll need to track back to the front of Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, and navigate underneath the tower, jumping off the side of the ledge to the right of the main bridge. Once down here, find the small rock entrance, sneak into Wyrm’s Rock Prison, and proceed to the west side. There are a pair of Dragon Head Lanterns on that side, and you need to use any Lightning to hit them and activate the hidden passageway, unlocking the Wyrmway entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at Wyrmway, there are several chambers that you’ll need to complete if you want to advance forward and meet with Arsur, the bronze dragon. These are themed trials, each in a separate chamber, and each needs to be completed in Baldur’s Gate 3. You have the Chamber of Courage, the Chamber of Justice, the Chamber of Strategy, and the Chamber of Insight.

How to Complete The Chamber of Courage in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You and your party will be asked to carry a glowing torch underneath the Balduran statue for the Chamber of Courage. When one of your Baldur’s Gate 3 party members grabs the torches, the trial begins, and you’ll have to face off against the various enemies that appear for the next four turns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the Chamber of Courage, I feel it’s best for a character who does not attack too much, and who has the highest AC of your Baldur’s Gate 3 group should protect the torch. This way, the other characters can focus on the elementals that appear and defeat them as they spawn throughout the encounter. Outside of this strategy and preparing to fight Elementals, there’s not much of a mystery here.

How to Complete The Chamber of Justice in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The trial is in the Chamber of Justice. Here, you’ll be judged by your character’s sense of Justice, and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will be asked to find a way through the dark fog at the center of the room. Unfortunately, the statue in the Chamber of Justice doesn’t offer too much inside. However, the best way to approach this is to figure out a way to reach the center. You’ll need a particular spell to do this: Remove Curse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For my Baldur’s Gate 3 party, I had Shadowheart with me, and as a Cleric, she had access to Remove Curse. I gave it to her in her spellbook and used it on the dark fog at the center of the room. You’ll also need to use it on the three paintings. After you’ve done this, the Baldurian Statue requires that Judgement must still be passed.

The three paintings tell a story that you need to solve in Baldur’s Gate 3 to pass the Chamber of Justice. After observing the three paintings, select which you believe should be the proper sentence for the red-haired man. For a proper story of what happened, look at the painting surrounding the red-haired man’s life, and why he was imprisoned in the first place. The man is given to the gallows, however, the correct answer is for the red-haired man to be sent to prison. Place the cell painting in the center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Complete The Chamber of Strategy in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next trial will be in the Chamber of Strategy. The trial’s goal is to apply a proper strategy, and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group must complete the game in two turns to bring the Dark King down and win the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goal is to capture the purple king, which you can find on the northeast side of the room. The first move you need to make is the white queen on the west side and have it attack the purple pawn on the east side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second move requires that you move the white queen again. Click on it, and have it move to another pawn in front of the purple king. After you take this pawn, the queen is protected and can take the purple king, winning the game and advancing this chamber in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Complete the Chamber of Insight in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final chamber in the Wyrmway is the Chamber of Insight. Like the previous trials, you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will need your insight to complete this trial. There are three choices you need to make during this trial, and here, you’ll need to eliminate one of the three options: Stedd, Ampas, or Suelto.

To learn more about these advisors, read the various flying books that are floating around the chamber. Each provides ways that these advisors suggest how to handle the city now that the war is over. Between the three choices, Suelto believes that eradicating the other side is the best course of action, to ensure they never rise up again. Choose to eliminate Suelto, and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group will have passed this trial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the final trial, the doorway to Wyrmway will open up. You and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party can now proceed forward and speak with Ansur, the bronze dragon underneath Baldur’s Gate.