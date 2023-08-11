Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find Wyrmway in BG3

Reaching the end of Baldur’s Gate 3’s campaign means all the pieces are starting to fall together. The army of the Absolute is on its way to Baldur’s Gate, and the leaders in charge are pulling all the strings. However, they don’t expect your party to save Wyll’s father, the Grand Duke, and learning about Wyrmway.

In Wyrmway, there’s a bronze dragon underneath the city, ready to protect it from perils that threaten to break it apart. You’ll need to find it, first, with Wyll. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Wyrmway in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Wyrmway Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to track down the entrance to Wyrmway is by making your way to the prison underneath the Fortress. You can find Wyrm’s Rock Fortress north of the South Span Checkpoint, where you first entered the city in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the Fortress will likely be locked down, and you can’t merely walk into it. Instead, head to the right, and jump off the ledge to the lower area next to the castle. I could do this by having my characters teleport down, and my Monk was able to merely jump down, taking a bit of damage.

When you reach this point, take a right, and you’ll find a small crack in the rock leading to the prison underneath the Fortress. Your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will want to be ready for a fight because this is a heavily guarded location protected by Gortash.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Find Ansur’s Lair in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now, this entrance will take you underneath the Fortress to the prison. You end up in this location naturally if any of your characters commit a crime and get caught in Baldur’s Gate. You’ll need to destroy a large wall protecting the outer area, and then you can enter this location. When you arrive, proceed to the west side of the prison, and you’ll need to find the entrance to Ansur’s Lair.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A pair of Dragon Head Torches is on the west side of the prison. To activate them, you’ll need to have a character perform some type of Lightning damage to them and turn their flames blue. This can be someone from your Baldur’s Gate 3 party performing Shocking Grasp, Call Lightning, or using Lightning arrows.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next area will be the Wyrmway, bringing you closer to finding Ansur to help protect Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are several trials you’ll need to complete deeper in the area, and it helps to bring Wyll along to provide insight on how to work through them.