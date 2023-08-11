Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Disable the Steel Watch in BG3

The Steel Watch are everywhere in Baldur’s Gate when you reach Act 3 in Baldur’s Gate 3. These mechanical creatures are wandering the streets “protecting” the citizens, but in reality, they’re keeping them all in check, awaiting the Absolute’s army that is set to arrive any day. It’s up to you and your companions to find a way to destroy there.

There are several ways you can go about this quest: by working with Wulbren or the Gondians, the creators of the Steel Watch. How you do this is up to you and does have an impact on your playthrough. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Disable The Steel Watch in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Ways to Complete Disable the Steel Watch in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two routes you can take for this Baldur’s Gate 3 questline. The first is by speaking with Wulbren if you saved him from Moonrise Tower and seek him and the Ironhands out in the city. The two of you can craft a plan to plant a bomb in the Steel Works Factory in the Lower Cities and destroy it. However, you can contact Zanner, a Gondian captured by Gortash and held hostage in the factory. Speaking with him and learning the truth can point you in the direction of saving the Gondians who have been captured by Gortash and saving their families.

For my playthrough, I decided to save the Gondians in my Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign.

Siding with Wulbren to Destroy the Steel Watch

You can find Wulbren at the checkpoint of Baldur’s Gate, close to the start of the area. A handful of Ironhand gnomes will assist you in escaping the Steel Watch, and when you follow them, they’ll take you to Wulbren. He shares with you the Runepowder Bomb he created to help destroy the facility. You’ll need to sneak into the Steel Watch Foundry and plant it in the bottom area, which means sneaking past everyone or fighting through the factory. This is the Avenge the Ironhands quest.

For my playthrough, I could sneak through with my Shadowfist Monk and made it all to the end. When the Runepowder Bomb went off, Zanner was there, who was the last Gondian. Wulbren swore that he would not offer further help so long as the Gondians were alive, and you can choose to eliminate Zanner, or you can decide to spare him. Wulbren will storm off but swear revenge.

Siding with Zanner to Destroy the Steel Watch Factory in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you sneak into the Steel Watch factory, the alternative is to speak with Zanner before heading down to the lower levels. He’ll explain the situation to you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party and that Gortash is forcing his people to create the Steel Watch. They’re working night and day to create an army, and Gortash has captured their families to force them to obey him. This is the Save the Gondians quest.

You can make your way across the harbor and investigate the hidden facility leading to Gortash’s prison, the Iron Throne. You’ll meet Redhammer there, and if you can convince him, he’ll take you down in his submarine to save everyone you can, including Wyll’s father. If you can grab everyone before time runs out, the Gondians will be thankful, and you can return to Zanner to share the good news.

Now that you’ve saved his family, Zanner and the other Gondians are ready to fight back. Battles will have broken out of the Steel Watch Factory, and it’s up to you to prevent them from getting out of hand with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party and protecting the Gondians. After the first fight, explain the situation to Zanner, and lead him down to the second level. Another fight will be happening there before you reach the final area, where you’ll battle against the Steel Watch Titan.

The Steel Watch Titan is guarded by three other Steel Watchers. Given the amount of health it has, I recommend taking out the three Steel Watchers before taking on Titan. For my playthrough, I used Shadowheart to tank Titan while my other three party members worked together to systemically take out the Steel Watchers before turning on the Titan.

After Titan has been destroyed, speak with Zanner, and he’ll destroy the facility. The ending will be like using the Runepowder Bomb, where Wulbren will ask if you’ll eliminate Zanner or side with him. The choice is yours, but it feels better to side with Zanner rather than Wulbren, given the situation.

Should You Side with Zanner or Wulbren?

Between the two options, Zanner feels like the more rational option. He wants you to protect his family and loved ones, while Wulbren hates the Gondians and wishes to see them all killed. However, his method might be more clear-cut and effective for your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. Both options end with the Steel Watch destroyed, but you might find yourself with additional allies when you fight the Absolutes at the end of the game, based on whether you sided with Zanner or Wulbren.