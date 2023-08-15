Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get Into The House of Hope in BG3

The House of Hope is a critical location in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s where Raphael, the devil who has been attempting to work alongside you since the start of the game, resides and where he keeps his most important possessions. One of them that your party needs to acquire is called the Orpheic Hammer, and it’s how you can break Orpheus from imprisonment.

There are not too many ways you can get into the House of Hope, and the only method will be to outwit Raphael with the help of another demon. Here’s what you need to know about how to get into the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Sneak Into the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best way to get into the House of Hope in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to sneak into this location. You’ll only be able to get there through a Diabolist, which is how Gortash and Orin were able to sneak into the Hells originally and obtain the crown to control the elder brain. Thankfully, there’s a Diabloist in Baldur’s Gate known as Helsik, and you can meet them in the Lower Cities to the northwest of Basilisk Gate. They will be inside a building known as the Devil’s Fee.

When you get inside, speak with the owner, whom you can find at the front. Helsik will offer to recount how she performed it for Gortash but for a fee of 5,000 Gold. There is no way around this, at least for my playthrough, and we were forced to pay the amount to hear Helsik’s story. After she finished, the next step was to convince her to bring us to the House of Hope and sneak inside it without Raphael’s aid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Helsik is willing, but your Baldur’s Gate 3 group may need to pay 20,000 Gold or convince Helsik that getting inside would be worth her while. For my group, as a Rogue, my character was able to convince her that we would be able to sneak in and grab a precious item for her: Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength. So long as we snuck into the House of Hope and grabbed what we wanted, plus the Gauntlets of Hill Giant Strength, no fee would be required from Helsik.

Should you agree to work with Helsik, she’ll provide everything you need to perform the ritual. You can go upstairs to the Devil Fee’s second floor and perform the ceremony, gaining access to the House of Hope and potentially the Orphic Hammer for your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

How to Complete Helsik’s Ritual in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make your way into the House of Hope, Helsik hands you a ritual that you need to follow step by step, and it does not come with clear instructions. It also comes with a full breakdown of how to use the ingredients she gives her, showing you where to place the skull, the coin of Mammon, the diamond, the incense, and then the Infernal Marble. You’ll want to start by facing the altar, which should be the location where you entered the room with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The skull must be on the room’s west side in the bloody ritual. To the right of it needs to be the coin of Mammon. Skip a point, place the diamond on the southeast side of the ritual, and finally, put the incense on the south point. Finally, the Infernal Marble needs to go straight into the center. When they begin glowing, you’ll know you’ve set the ingredients at the correct locations.