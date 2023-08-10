Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Accept or Refuse Raphael’s Deal in BG3?

Raphael, the devil who has been trying to make a deal with you throughout the entire Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, finally shows his hand to you when you reach Baldur’s Gate. When you arrive in the city to meet with Kith’rak Voss, the two are talking in a private suite inside the Sharess’ Caress. There, Raphael’s full plan is revealed.

He’s told you and your party that he wishes you to steal the elder brain crown that the Chosen use to control it. If you accept the deal, Raphael will give you the Orphic Hammer, but you must give Raphael the crown. Alternatively, you can refuse it and find another way. Should you accept or refuse Raphael’s deal in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When You Accept Raphael’s Deal in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Accepting Raphael’s deal offers the most immediate rewards for you and your party. Upon agreeing to the terms, Raphael will honor it to you. He hands you the Orphic Hammer, which you can use to free Prince Orpheus, and set him free from the Astral Prism, with The Emperor. In exchange, you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will need to honor the deal and offer him the crown after defeating the elder brain at the end of the game.

However, if you have Karlach in your party, she will be very much against this deal. She will want you to get out of it, wants you to turn your back on it. You’ll have a chance to wiggle your way out of the deal by attempting to sneak into Raphael’s House of Hope by meeting with a diabolist and sneaking into the Hells to void your contract. This is an agreement that you signed, and Raphael will not be pleased with you trying to wiggle your way out of this deal.

What Happens When You Refuse Raphael’s Deal in Baldur’s Gate 3

The alternative is for you to get out of the deal entirely with Raphael and never offer to do it in the first place. Raphael will keep the contract available to you, and you’ll have the chance to accept it before your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign ends.

The much larger alternative to making a deal with Raphael is to sneak into the House of Hope and try your hand at stealing the Orphic Hammer, ensuring that Prince Orpheus can be saved without making a deal. This seems like the previous decision, except you don’t make any deals with Raphael and won’t be signing any contracts. For anyone who prefers not getting involved with Raphael but still wants the Orphic Hammer, this is likely the best outcome for most playthroughs, especially if you’d prefer not to see Raphael as the one to lead all of the Nine Hells.

You can find a solution from the Orthon, known as Yurgir, from the Gauntlet of Shar. Keeping him alive in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough means you can learn about the diabolist in the lower cities, and sneak into Raphael’s House of Hope.

Is It Better to Accept or Refuse Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

It feels like a better option to refuse the deal with Raphael between the two choices. If you sign the contract, the Narrator also points out the deal feels like a choice that you don’t want to make, and Karlach urges you to sneak into the House of Hope to steal the hammer from Raphael, which is a dangerous encounter for your Baldur’s Gate 3 group.

Overall, refusing Raphael’s deal seems like the best course of action, and it was the one I went with for my playthrough. With it, Raphael, hopefully, won’t have an opportunity to obtain the crown, and the elder brain can still be killed.