Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Recruit Barcus Wroot in BG3

There are multiple characters you can meet as you playthrough Baldur’s Gate 3. These characters come and go, and if you play your cards right, they can have a lasting impact on your campaign. One of the notable characters who can be a great asset to you later in the game is Barcus Wroot.

Barcus is the gnome you meet while exploring the Blighted Village, who is stuck on a windmill. You have a chance to save Barcus at this point, and if you’re careful, you can have him join your camp, making a huge impact at the end of the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to recruit Barcus Wroot in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Barcus Wroot in Baldur’s Gate 3

Barcus Wroot makes his first appearance in the western part of the Blighted Village. He’s surrounded by a large group of goblins who are eagerly watching him spin around the large windmill, seeing how long he can stay like that. When I approached, my group could take out the goblins or convince them to return to their camp, leaving him alone. Because I was playing a Paladin at the time, my Baldur’s Gate 3 agreed it was better to convince the goblins to leave and find entertainment elsewhere.

How to Save Barcus Wroot in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve stopped the windmill from spinning, approach Barcus and get him off the side. He won’t be entirely thankful for it, expecting you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group to exploit him, but after a brief conversation, he’s going to walk away.

However, Barcus will appear later in Act 2, close to the start right before you reach the Cursed Lands. You’ll be at Gyrmforge, at the cave-in, and he’s one of the gnomes captured by the Absolute Cultists, working on trying to get their leaders free. You and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group need to break down the rocks and save Barcus.

How to Get Barcus Wroot to Join Your Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

After your encounter with Barcus at Gyrmforce, your main character has the chance to convince Barcus to join you camp. Initially, he’s going to decline, but you can try a roll to persuade him to join you. I strongly encourage you to do this, as this will be the one and only time you can convince Barcus to join your camp. He doesn’t because a Baldur’s Gate 3 party member, but he’ll remain in your camp, and travel with you to Baldur’s Gate 3.

In Baldur’s Gate, he’ll have an opinion about how the Ironhands are doing things against Gortash. Although he does not agree with Gortash or the Steel Watch, he knows that the Ironhands leader, Wulbren, is against the Gondians. When you defeat the Steel Watch, regardless of what route you pick, Wulbren will want the Gondians dead, but if you’ve recruited Barcus and have been talking with him, he can speak to both parties and get them to settle their differences, making for one of the better endings in Baldur’s Gate 3.