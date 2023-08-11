Baldur’s Gate: How to Clear The Cave In BG3 – Grymforge Cave-In

When you arrive at Grymforge, a majority of the residents there are likely not too happy to have you arrive in Baldur’s Gate 3. These are all True Souls, the ones working with the Absolute Cult, and they’re in a crisis: their leader has recently fallen in a cavern and is stuck behind a pile of rocks.

The cave is close to the south part of Grymforge Cave, and there are a few ways you can go about destroying this particular cave and freeing those trapped inside. Here’s what you need to know about how to clear the cave in Grymforge Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Destroy The Cave & Rocks in Grymforge Cave in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are several methods you can go about destroying the rocks blocking the cave in Baldur’s Gate 3. When you arrive, gnomes will be working away at the rocks to try and destroy them, freeing whoever is trapped underneath. If you speak with them, they will talk about how one of them got away and is currently in hiding with plenty of Smokepowder Bombs, which are perfect for destroying these rocks. You will likely find several while exploring the Underdark.

However, if you have a handful of Smokepowder Bombs or grenades in your inventory, you can use those rather than having to seek out the missing gnome. When I encountered this issue, I had two Smokepowder Bombs in my inventory, and they were the perfect thing to use to clear this particular obstacle and remove the rocks in Gyrmforge in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re ready, drag the Smokepowder Bomb out of your inventory and place it next to the rubble. Everyone near it will scatter, and you want to make sure you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party are also a good distance away. After you’ve done this, take out a bow and fire at the bomb, and this should explode the rubble, clearing the Grymforge Cave, and allowing you to free True Soul Nere. You can also do this with a fire spell.

From here, you’ll have to decide if you will side with Nere, or if you want to take his head to the Myconid Colony and give it to their leader. This all depends on your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough and the choices you’ve made up to this point.