Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Rescue the Druid Halsin

Halsin is the leader of the druids at the Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3. You don’t meet him at the start of the game as he’s gone missing, believed to be captured by the nearby goblins when he went adventuring with a small group to a nearby temple, and he was left behind. However, he held the druid’s grove together, shielding the tieflings from being cast out.

For anyone who wishes to save the tieflings at Emerald Grove, Halsin is the key to the puzzle. Plus, he might have a way to remove the tadpole from your head. Here’s what you need to know about how to rescue the druid Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Halsin in the Goblin Camp

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you set out to free Halsin, who has likely been captured at the Goblin Camp, I highly recommend speaking to Aradin in Emerald Grove. He should be one of the adventurers who made it back inside this area in Baldur’s Gate 3 and was the last to see Halsin alive. Speak with him, close to the back of The Hollow, to learn what he knows.

If you press Aradin about what he was doing, he’ll reveal that he and his crew were attempting to find a fabled artifact known as the Nightsong, an item and quest you can complete in Baldur’s Gate 3. Aradin will explain that he last saw Halsin at the Goblin camp, a ruined temple west of Emerald Grove.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to find Halsin and grab the Nightsong, heading there would be your best opportunity in Baldur’s Gate 3. You should expect to encounter multiple goblins and similar enemies while traveling to this location, so check with the local merchant for any health potions, items, or useful tools before heading out.

Now, when you leave the Emerald Grove, and head west, you’ll make your way through the Blighted Village. A handful of goblins are patrolling this area, but you can choose to avoid them or directly take them down. The choice is up to you; taking them out adds some XP for your party. Once you’re out of this area, you’ll encounter the front area of the goblin camp in this Baldur’s Gate 3 area.

How you choose to get into the camp is up to you. Anyone who wants to try talking their way through can do that, but you’ll want to make sure you have a Charisma score or if they have any Performance and Deception skills. Alternatively, there is a small area you can jump through and sneak through the goblin camp, but it does make it difficult to sneak through the entire region. Talking with the front guard appears to be easier, especially to make it through to the prison.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you arrive, go north through the goblin camp and past the ogre guarding the large oak door. This door brings you to the larger, internal part of the goblin camp in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is where you’ll get closer to finding Halsin. You can spend some time talking with the goblins, who will mention that they’re keeping a person who turned into a bear in their dungeon. You can find this area in the back right area of their camp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive inside the jail, there is a bear inside a cave in the back area. Approach this, and a cutscene will play out where goblin children throw rocks at the bear. How you proceed is up to you, but if you’re looking to start combat, this is the perfect opportunity to do it, and you can help Halsin escape to join your Baldur’s Gate 3 story. However, you need to fight all the goblins in this room.

I recommend removing the goblin children, making them your first priority in your Baldur’s Gate 3 game. The reason is because their goal is to escape the room and warn everyone that you’re inside their camp. If they leave the room, they will tell everyone, and then everyone in the goblin camp will become hostile to you, making it much more difficult to rescue Halsin.

After you’ve cleared out the area, you’ll have rescued Halsin. However, he has a quest for you and won’t be able to leave this area to continue the Baldur’s Gate 3 game unless you take out the three leaders in charge of the goblin camp.