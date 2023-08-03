Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Take A Short Rest In BG3

The monsters in Baldur’s Gate 3 deal a lot of damage, especially during the early hours of the game, when the party has bad armor, is low on spell slots and doesn’t have many healing potions. The most reliable way to heal is by taking a Short Rest, which can also restore some spent class features that have been used in battle.

Much like how D&D treats Short Rests and Long Rests, they appear in Baldur’s Gate 3 as a healing method. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can take two Short Rests per day, which are refreshed when you take a Long Rest. The main benefit is taking a Short Rest will heal half of your hit points and recover downed characters. There are also some class features that will refresh, but the most notable is that Warlocks regain spent spell slots when taking a Short Rest.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Short Rest On PC

To take a Short Rest in the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to hit the Camp button. This is the button on the far right of the bottom pane of the UI, as demonstrated in the screenshot above. When you click on the Camp button, it will bring up three icons. Select the top one to take a Short Rest. You’ll know it as it has a smile-like curve with lines coming off the bottom, along with two lights that signify how many Short Rests you have remaining.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Short Rest Using A Controller

To take a Short Rest in the console version of Baldur’s Gate 3, hit the R2 button to bring up the shortcut menu. The Short Rest icon is near the bottom and has the same symbol & blue icons as it does in the PC version, as demonstrated in the screenshot above. The blue icons will tell you how many Short Rests you have left before needing to take a Long Rest.

You should use your Short Rests whenever you’ve taken a lot of damage in battle, as it can save you from burning through your healer’s spell slots or your limited supply of healing juice. If you’re in the middle of a dungeon and it’s a pain to get out, then it’s worth spending your Short Rests instead of escaping, as you’ll save time.