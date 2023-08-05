Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Save Baelen & Get His Bag

While exploring the Underdark, you’ll encounter only a handful of creatures and friendly faces, but plenty of enemies and foes ready to attack you in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the more friendly faces you can find is Baelen, a mushroom picker exploring the Underdark. Unfortunately, he’s gotten himself into a load of trouble.

You find him in the middle of a massive field of Bibberbang mushrooms, which will explode if you get too close to them or attempt to attack him. When you get close to this field, Baelen will explain his situation to you and insist you get his bag to him. Here’s what you need to know about how to save Baelen and get his bag to him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Baelen in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

I was able to locate Baelen by traveling to the north of the Selunite Outpost in Baldur’s Gate 3. From there, I made my way to the west, and traversed through the Underdark, taking on a handful of creatures. Thankfully, I only encountered one combat fight, but it was against a Bulette, a large, lizard-like creature that digs underground and bursts underneath your party. After going beyond a tree, blue glowing tree, I found Baelen.

When I arrived at this area, Baelen made sure I didn’t get too much closer. He explained he needed to escape using whatever was in his bag. However, these mushrooms will explode in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you get too close. You don’t have too many options to reach this point, but there is a direct way to bypass these mushrooms and ensure they never explode.

How to Get Baelen to Safety in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

It all comes down to using a spell: Misty Step. Misty Step is a helpful spell in Baldur’s Gate 3 that, when used, will allow a character to teleport to a specific location that they see. This is not a spell you can use in an infinite range, but you should be able to teleport to Baelen’s bag and arrive right next to it.

When you look inside Baelen’s bag, he has a handful of items. The item Baelen wanted you to get for him was Misty Step. Similar to conjuring the spell yourself, using the scroll will activate the spell, and the user can use it to teleport away. You’ll need to throw it to Baelen. To do this in Baldur’s Gate, pick up the Misty Step scroll from Baelen’s bag, find it in your inventory, and select the option to throw it. You can toss it close to Baelen, and he’ll pick it up to activate and teleport safely.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last thing to do is your character back to safety and speak with Baelen. He’ll be thankful for what you did in helping him get out of that situation. He rewards you with a scroll of Invisibility. However, if you want a bigger reward, make your way to Derryth to earn even more.