Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Solve The Riddle of the Night in the Silent Library in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes sidequests to a whole new level — it’s sidequests within sidequests. When aiding Asterion on his Pale Elf companion quest, prepare for a surprise detour into the mysterious Gauntlet of Shar. Much to Shadowheart’s content, this quest concerns her beloved Mistress of the Night and will require players to solve puzzles, fight some undead and solve three of her trials. Even after all that’s done, Shadowheart will briefly mention that this Spear of Night might also come in handy.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Silent Library Location in the Gauntlet of Shar

The Silent Library stands left of the Faith Leap Trial’s room. There is a descent of stairs engulfed by light. Several Justiciar undead foes await below, so rest before entering the area.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get the Spear of Night in the Silent Library

BG3: How to Defeat the Undead Justiciars in the Silent Library

Unfortunately, the Spear of Night isn’t perched atop a bookshelf waiting for us to find it. The undead Justiciars guard the area but are silenced by the Librarian. This cleverly designed entity blends into the game’s gameplay. As long as The Librarian is alive, no enemies or allies can cast spells.

If your party is heavily composed of spellcasters, consider taking down The Librarian first and unleashing chaos in the area. If regular melee and ranged attacks are more like you, keep the undead Justiciars silenced.

Once all undead Justiciars are down, it’s time to explore the area and track down the Spear of Night in BG3.

BG3: All Traps in the Gauntlet of Shar’s Silent Library

Before getting electrocuted by buttons or murdered by swarming tentacles, explore the area and pass as many perception checks as possible.

Appearance Trap Description Button traps left click the buttons in the Silent Library to disarm traps, or else get electrocuted. Bookshelves traps Disarm the traps in the bookshelves to avoid an acid splash. Gas pit traps Inside the puzzle area, disarm the gas pit traps to avoid getting swarmed by tentacles.

To access the locked area ahead, press the button to the puzzle room’s right. This is the only button that doesn’t have an electrifying trap.

How To Solve the Riddle of the Night in Baldur’s Gate 3

The final puzzle to get the Spear of Night is to solve a riddle: What can silence the Nightsong?

The answer to this riddle in BG3 is inside a bookshelf to the Silent Library’s southeast. Investigate this bookshelf and grab the Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger book.

Place this book on the pedestal in the puzzle room to cause the relief of the stone to descend. Past the darkness lies an altar with the Spear of Night.

Hungry for more? A gilded chest with a rare Dark Justiciar Helmet to complement this obscure spear lies behind it.