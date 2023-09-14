Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Break Wyll’s Pact or Save His Father?

Wyll has been stuck in his contract with Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3. She has been holding his deal throughout the entire game and is the one who gives him access to a variety of Warlock powers. Eventually, she does give him a choice to break the contract with her, but at a price.

The price is that Wyll has to pick between breaking the contract or saving his father. You can keep Wyll in the contract instead and save his father. The choice is yours, and the deal does seal Wyll’s fate for the future. Should you break Wyll’s pact, or should you save his father in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When Wyll Breaks his Pact in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party can make it to break Wyll’s contract. Upon doing so, with two devils there to witness the event, Wyll’s contract to Mizora will no longer be valid, he will no longer be damned to the hells by Mizora, and he won’t be serving her as a devil in a future life.

However, your character can ask what happens to Wyll’s powers. She confirms that he can continue to use his Warlock powers until the end of the game. Once the Absolute has been dealt with and is no longer an issue, Wyll will lose his powers, but he will be free.

The downside to all of this is that Wyll will remorse the loss of his father. He is now damned to die at some point in the campaign, and it is believed that he would be a critical factor in potentially building the city by the end of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s campaign.

Although, if you learn of where Wyll’s father is being held, you can track him down and save him without Mizora. You’ll want to check out the Save the Gondians and Avenge the Ironhands quests to find him for your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

For my playthrough, I found that breaking Wyll from his pact with Mizoram was one of the better choices. When he concludes the game, he might not have Mizora’s powers and access to his Warlock abilities if he survives with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group, but he will be a free man. He becomes the Blade of Avernus, protecting the Sword Coast in the best way possible: being a good man.

What Happens If You Save Wyll’s Father and Not Break His Pact in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative is that Wyll condemns himself to save his father. He signs the contract for Mizora and decides that it is better to remain in his pact. This will bind Wyll’s soul to Mizora, forcing him to serve her after the Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, but he would have saved his father from death, potentially ensuring a key asset of Baldur’s Gate remains alive in the future.

Nothing immediately changes after making this decision. Wyll will continue to have his powers, but he’ll also know where Gortash is holding his father. He now can go after and save him, ensuring that his father does not die before the mission to defeat the Absolutes and the Elderbrain has been completed.

However, should you and Wyll save his father from Gortash’s prison, Wyll’s father shares a secret with your party: a wyrm is beneath Baldur’s Gate. A bronze dragon protects the city, and a hero can call upon it to save it. You and Wyll set out and use it to aid Baldur’s Gate against the impending threat if you seek it out

Is It Better For Wyll to Break His Pact or Save His Father in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Between the two options, as painful as it was for me to make, choosing to break the pact and removing Wyll from his deal is the best call. Even though Mizora tells you that Wyll’s father is dead, he’s not. He appears in the Iron Throne prison if you choose to defy Gortash, and you have a chance to save him. Although Mizora makes it harder to save Wyll’s father, Duke Ravengard, he can still be saved, meaning you can get Wyll out of his deal and save his father in the same Baldur’s gate 3 playthrough.

Nothing happens When you decide to break Wyll’s pact, from what I can tell from my playthrough. Wyll’s father does not immediately die, allowing you to track him down and learn where to find him. Between the two choices, breaking Wyll’s pact is the best one, and then make your way to the Iron Throne, beneath the water, to save the Grand Duke.

The downside to breaking the pact is Mizora is directly working against you during the Iron Throne portion of the game. When you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group make your way down there to free the prisoners, rather than helping you, Mizora sends out a group of spiders with explosive blood, potentially making it a far more difficult escape than you might be ready to deal with.