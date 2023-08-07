Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Bring Isobel to Ketheric or Kill Marcus?

In Baldur’s Gate 3, making the wrong choice can lead to an important character’s death. While making acquaintances in the Last Light Inn, a black-winged Flaming Fist named Marcus interrupts a conversation with Cleric Isobel.

Marcus claims to have received Ketheric’s blessing and wants Isobel to accompany him. After his entrance, players can either reveal to Isobel that Marcus is trying to kidnap her or side with Marcus to take Isobel to Ketheric. But which choice has the better outcome in the game?

Choosing to Fight Marcus in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

A fight against Marcus leads to some of the Last Light Inn refugees being captured by Winged Horrors. Though side quests can be started to rescue as many captured Tieflings as possible, lives will likely be lost during combat.

In terms of combat, fighting Marcus and a large army of Winged Horrors won’t be easy. Make sure to drag as many enemies toward the tank in the party to avoid casualties on the first floor.

Fighting Marcus means siding with Jaheira, Isobel, and the Tieflings at the Last Light Inn to fight Ketheric Thorm. This choice officially turns Ketheric and his followers into the enemy.

Choosing to Kidnap Isobel for Ketheric in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

By switching sides and taking Marcus’ order to kidnap Isobel, some refugees at the Last Light Inn will be captured, and you’ll have to murder the rest, including Jaheira, a potential companion. On the bright side, the only fallen on the evil side during combat are Winged horrors, which are meaningless to you.

Choosing to side with Marcus to kidnap Isobel means taking Ketheric’s side. Everyone besides Isobel must be murdered before progressing with the new quest, Resolve the Abduction. This choice is perfect for evil playthroughs since Ketheric’s group veneres the Absolute.