Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Drink Jaheira’s Wine in BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 forces players to learn to distrust some characters as the story unfolds. Sometimes a welcoming smile can hide a betrayal plot soon to be disclosed. Jaheira is one such enigmatic character. Though she is a bit older now, her presence in previous entries generates quite the expectations for this half-elf druid harper. But should you trust her in Baldur’s Gate 3 setting and story?

Should You Tell Jaheira the Truth About Your Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Jaheira’s Wine is spiked with a truth serum called Klauthgrass. Jaheira interrogated our main character at the entrance camp, and you likely got away with an intimidation, deception, or persuasion check. Though the dice may have rolled in our favor, the performance didn’t entirely convince her.

By drinking Jaheira’s Wine, only true facts will come out. Unless, again, a dice roll on perception succeeds. Still, should you lie to Jaheira?

There are no consequences for telling the truth or lying to Jaheira about the tadpole parasite’s powers. Choosing to share that the parasite is changing you won’t make Jaheira launch a surprise attack party at that very moment. Just like lying won’t make her kick you out of the Last Light Inn. It’s an inconsequential choice.

Can Jaheira Join the Party Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3?

With Jaheira being a familiar ally in Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2, naturally, everyone’s itching for her in Baldur’s Gate 3. Though Jaheira can join the party, making the wrong choices could lock her out of the game. Take down Ketheric in Act 2, and she’ll gladly join the party. Though Jaheira was a fighter in previous games, she’s a Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3, just like Halsin is.