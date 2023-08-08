Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Defeat Balthazar Before Entering the Shadowfell in BG3?

Balthazar is working alongside Ketheric Thorm in an attempt to seek out a relic hidden within the Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3. He’s a character who’s attempting to assist you in the matter, leaning on you and your party members being True Souls, with the intention to assist the Absolute.

However, before you enter Shadowfell, the final area of the Gauntlet of Shar, there’s the choice to save your progression to make sure you finish any loose ends before continuing. One of them could be Balthazar, who is in the Gauntlet of Shay. Should you defeat Balthazar before entering the Shadowfell in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens if You Don’t Defeat Balthazar Before Going Into the Shadowfell in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you work with Balthazar in the Gauntlet of Shar, you must endure and expect to see him in the Shadowfell. Balthazar will appear because you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party have opened the way for him, granting him passage to this area. When you make your way down to the bottom of the Shadowfell, he will be waiting for you, alongside the Nightsong, who is the entire reason Ketheric Thorm has immortality.

During this point, you can choose to turn against Balthazar, and not work alongside the Absolute. If you do, your Baldur’s Gate 3 party will need to battle against Balthazar and a horde of Undead he summons alongside him. Although there are a lot of them, many of these summoned creatures can be defeated with a few quick hits, but Balthazar is a difficult enemy to defeat.

What Happens if You Do Fight Balthazar Before Entering the Shadowfell in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should you choose to go against Balthazar before entering the Shadowfell, you choose to fight him in the Gauntlet of Shar. He will have his undead allies beside him, ready to defend him. You should expect heavy resistance from everyone in the room, especially Balthazar. I found this Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter difficult, but it was a lot better with Shadowheart in the party, who is perfect for fighting against the Undead. Regardless of your choice, unless you choose to side with the Absolute, you must battle against Balthazar.

How to Beat Balthazar in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between the two encounters, I found that fighting Balthazar inside the Gauntlet of Shar was a better option. He has stronger but fewer enemies at his side, and there’s much less chance of your Baldur’s Gate 3 characters being pushed off the side when you fight against Balthazar in the Shadowfell.

When fighting against Balthazar, it’s important to try and stay as close to him as possible. He’s primarily going to use Magic against your party, which means having someone with Counterspell is a good idea. In addition, he’ll be resistant to Slashing, Piercing, and Bluddeonging damage, which means relying on Magic will be your best assist.

It’s also important to note that Balthazar is considered to be Undead. Because he’s undead, having Shadowheart in your party will be a good idea when facing him, or you can use any other Clerics or Paladins to fight him, giving you an edge against him during any of these encounters. He might prove to be more difficult depending on where you fight Balthazar in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Again, I found fighting him in the Gauntlet of Shar easier than waiting until he appeared in the Shadowfell.

After you defeat him, it might be a good idea to double-check your party and see if you have everything you need before entering the Shadowfell. This is an essential area in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you want to make sure you’ve completed all the quests you need to do before reaching this point.