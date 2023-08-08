Baldur’s Gate 3: When Should You Enter Shadowfell in BG3?

Shadowfell is one of the final areas you can explore in the Gauntlet of Shar during your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. It’s the last area you’ll reach after you locate each of the four Umbral Gems, which you need to track down to reach this area.

The last step is to enter Shadowfell. However, you will be asked if you’d like to continue through this area. There’s a distinct warning that if you progress to this area, the world will advance, quests will be completed, and decisions will be finalized. When do you know that you’re ready to enter Shadowfell? Here’s what you need to know about when you should enter Shadowfell in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best Time to Enter Shadowfall in Baldur’s Gate 3

Going into Shadowfell is a part of the main quest story called Find Ketheric Thorm’s Relic in Baldur’s Gate 3. Ketheric Thorm, the major antagonist in this part of the story, is searching for a specific relic within the Gauntlet of Shar and has been using Balthazar to find a way to navigate this area and acquire the relic. He has no success in doing this and wants you to continue it. Even if you don’t receive the assignment from Ketheric, Balthazar will still recruit you to do this.

Before you step into the Shadowfell, a pop-up appears that asks if you want to proceed in this area. The pop-up says, “Are you sure you want to proceed? Depending on your choices, the state of the region could change and some active quests may become unavailable.” This is an important notification in Baldur’s Gate 3, and there are some things you want to consider before you go forward.

There are a lot of quests to keep track of in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it can be difficult to figure out some of the essential things you should be doing before you enter the Shadowfell. Here are some of the important highlights that you should finish and explore before going beyond this point in your playthrough.

These are a handful of the major quests and side stories you might be working through in Baldur’s Gate 3 before reaching this point in the story. There might be more loose ends for you to finish, such as finding Gerringothe Thorm and Thisobald Thorm, exploring the many little locations in the Underdark, working with Lae’zel and her people, exploring the Mountain Pass, and much more.

You want to make sure to exhaust every possible location before moving into the Shadowfell. It feels like the major pieces are moved during this portion of the game, and if you advance to this location too early, there are story points and decisions that you will be locked out from making in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.