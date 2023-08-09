Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Let the Emperor Evolve You in BG3?

Following your first encounter with The Emperor in Baldur’s Gate 3 and learning that your Dream Guardian is actually a Mind Flayer, your party might have doubts about who to trust moving forward. During this critical interaction, The Emperor also offers you a choice to evolve yourself and become more of an Illithid.

The Emperor tells you that you and your party members will eventually become an Illithid, regardless of their choices. Believing this, he offers you a chance to expand your powers and enter a halfway point between your current form, and that of an Illithid. Should you let the Emperor Evolve you in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens If You Evolve in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should you accept to eat the evolved Tadpole from The Emperor in Baldur’s Gate 3, your character goes through a physical change that they’re going to have for the rest of the game. You can choose to eat the tadpole or alternatively decide to open your mind to it. If you choose to open your mind to the Tadpole, the Astral-Touched Tadpole enters your inventory, and you can offer it to your party members at a later point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, if your character decides to eat their tadpole, they go through a much more dramatic transformation, and no one else can acquire the tadpole or connect their mind to it in Baldur’s Gate 3. Still, your character becomes Half-Illithid, with a heavy transformation on their facial appearance. This unlocks the Illithid Powers Tree if you have not already done so, and you can upgrade these trees based on how many tadpoles your character has acquired and consumed.

What Happens If You Don’t Evolve in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

For my playthrough, I decided not to evolve my character and refused the empowered tadpole from The Emperor in Baldur’s Gate 3. Although The Emperor agreed with my character’s decision and respected it, they still handed my character the empowered tadpole that would go into my inventory, which I can use at any time. I’ll have the decision to evolve my character at a later point, should I choose, but for my current playthrough, I’m doing my best to avoid using any tadpoles I find, thus not pushing into the Illithid Tree.

It is important to note that during this conversation, The Emperor strongly encourages you to take the Tadpole as quickly as possible. They continually tell you that your character, and your party members, will eventually become Mind Flayers, regardless of their choices, and that eventually, they’ll have to face these facts, especially when attempting to fight against the Absolute and the cult. This encouragement is meant to push you and your party to make the tadpole choice sooner rather than later.

Should You Evolve or Refuse the Emperor in Baldur’sGate 3?

Right now, I don’t know if your character should eat the Astral-touched Tadpole or not during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. For my playthrough, I’ve been hands-off with all of the Illithid powers, trying to avoid using them at any cost, and my characters have not eaten any of the other tadpoles or used them to advance their powers. I want an entire playthrough where I never give into these powers and avoid them at all costs.

I don’t know how this plays into the end of the game, but I’ll be finding out shortly as I progress. Going through the Half Illithid transformation feels like an important story point and will likely have an important role to play with any of the endings in Baldur’sGate 3.