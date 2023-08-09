Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find The Nightsong in BG3

The Nightsong is an early quest you can obtain when beginning your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. It’s a quest that you hear the adventurers who arrive in Emerald Grove talking about, and they were tasked with finding it while exploring the ruined temple with Halsin.

Unfortunately, the Nightsong eluded them, and they passed on this information to you. You can choose to hunt after the Nightsong, but it’s an extremely long quest, much longer than many other tasks you’ll be working on in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Nightsong during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign.

Where to Find The Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to note that talking about the Nightsong does delve into story spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re okay with hearing them now, continue reading. However, it is good to note that you cannot find the Nightsong anywhere in Act 1, and it won’t appear until you’re ready to finish Act 2. You’ll nearly go through Acts 1 and 2 in Baldur’s Gate 3 without finding it, so trying to narrow down your quest log and find it is a waste of time. This is a main story quest and requires story progression.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Nightsong, you must go to the Underdark and arrive at Moonrise Tower. You’ll learn that the main antagonist in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Cult of the Absolute, is on the hunt for the Nightsong, and it’s being held at the bottom of the Gauntlet of Shar. This means you’ll need to work your way through this location’s many traps and secrets. After you reach the end of the Gauntlet of Shar, the final step is to head into the Shadowfell. However, before reaching this point, I recommend finishing any major quests or small tasks you want to complete, as entering this area may block you from completing certain quests.

When you reach the bottom of the Shadowfell, you’ll learn that the Nightsong is not a weapon or an artifact. It’s a person. The Nightsong turns out to be an Aasimar, and she’s the one fueling Ketheric Thorm’s immortality. If you leave Balthazar alive before reaching this point, you may have to battle against him if you want to free the Nightsong, or you can work with him to help protect the Nightsong if you side with the Absolutes.

The final decision you can make in the Shadowfell in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to kill or save the Nightsong. If you bring Shadowheart along, which I recommend doing, you’ll have to convince her not to kill the Nightsong and instead spare her. The choice is yours, but the outcome feels much better if you save her.

Upon releasing the Nightsong from her prison in the Gauntlet of Shar, you’ll have completed the Find The Nightsong quest in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s partially annoying it takes you this long to track it down, but it’s good to know you can’t make any true headway on this until entering the Shadowfell.