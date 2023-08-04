Baldur’s Gate 3: What To Do With the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens in BG3

There are several key items and resources you can locate as you play through Baldur’s Gate 3. Many of them are relatively straightforward, but not every item is precise in telling you how it works, such as the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens. These are scattered throughout the campaign, and depending on your choices, you might find more or less of them as you play.

The Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens are the tiny tadpoles you find while you play, and they come from anyone else that has also been infected by them. What happens if you consume and use these items on your characters? Here’s what you need to know about what you can do with the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens are quest items in Baldur’s Gate 3. These items appear after defeating specific individuals in the game that have been infected with a tadpole. For example, the three goblins leaders in the goblin camp all have Mind Flayer Parasite inside their heads, and if they defeat them, you can acquire their tadpoles and keep them for yourself.

Alternatively, if you have a specific playthrough in mind for your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, any party member that you eliminate rather than recruit will have one. A good example is Karlach, the tiefling you can recruit if you choose to side with her and convince Wyll that she is not a devil. However, if you decide to kill Karlach for the Paladins or for Wyll, you can acquire a Mind Flayer Parasite from Karlach.

How to Use the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like any quest item you find in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can interact with the Specimen from your character’s inventory. Holding it on your character won’t activate the item, but a cutscene will play out if you click on it as if it were a health potion or a scroll.

The narrator for Baldur’s Gate 3 will explain that it is a True Soul tadpole, similar to the one inside your head. If you choose, you can use the tadpole to augment your powers, becoming stronger, and you’ll be able to tap into even more of your powers, unlocking them further. You have to choose to do this, or you can attempt to close your mind from the tadpole and refuse to use it.

Should You Use the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The choice to use the Mind Flayer Parasites is entirely up to you, your Baldur’s Gate 3 party members, and how you want to take the campaign. In my current playthrough, I’m attempting to avoid using any of the powers as much as possible during story scenes, rolling against the tadpole, and not trusting the Guardian, who encourages us to use these powers and make them stronger. I don’t trust the Guardian and how these powers are unlocking.

However, it’s entirely optionally. Larian Studios does encourage players to check out these powers and see if they want to explore them, but the choices are entirely up to everyone. The Illithid Powers that the Parasites unlock can, supposedly, be used for good, but there might be too many problems with them further in the campaign.

The choice is yours, but for anyone who wants to avoid becoming a Mind Flayer, not using the powers and absorbing the Mind Flayer Parasites in your Baldur’s Gate 3 game seems like a good idea.

What Do You Get for Using the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

For anyone who chooses to give into the tadpole’s power during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign and begin to absorb the specimen, this unlocks the Illithid Powers skill tree. You can only unlock his separate skill tree if you decide to devour the specimens and start using them on your main character. If you want to open more of these skill trees and augment your powers, you’ll need to track down more of the Parasites.

These powers add a variety of unique talents to your character. For example, one of the skills in the Illithid Powers tree is called Transfuse Health, and you sacrifice half of your remaining hit points to heal a target for the same amount. If your Baldur’s Gate 3 character has a good way of healing themselves, this could be a helpful way to heal weaker party members or other tanks in your party.

All these powers are optional, so don’t feel you might miss out on something in your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign by not using them. For my playthrough, I’m planning to avoid them at all costs.