Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Steal the Githyanki Egg in BG3?

You and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group can enter the Githyanki camp to receive their help. You’ll have the chance to explore this area of your campaign after you clear the starting area. There are several opportunities for quests, such as being tasked by Lady Esther to steal a Githyanki egg.

They want to acquire the egg because The Society of Brilliance is planning to raise it themselves, rather than having it grow up in the violence-infested culture of the Githyanki people. She’s willing to reward you for this task. Should you steal the Githyanki egg in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When You Steal the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those interested in stealing the Githyanki egg, you’ll need to make your way to the Creche, which you can do by proceeding toward the Rosymorn Monastery. When you reach this location, you’ll need to navigate through the abandoned Monastery to find the entrance, and the Creche’s guards will greet you. You might be able to talk your way out of fighting them with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, but there’s also a good chance you’ll have to fight them. Thankfully, the entire Creche does not become hostile to this decision.

Next, once inside the Creche, make your way to the west side of it, and you’ll locate the Hatchery. There are two ways you can do this. If you don’t complete the primary quest and attempt to work with the Creche, and show them the artifact, then you’ll have to deal with the entire hoard of Githyanki.

However, I had completed this main quest for my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, and the Githyanki became hostile to me. I was able to clear out the entire area, and then I could freely take the egg. However, there were still several traps that I had to bypass. Still, these were easier to work through without any Githyanki watching me.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the egg, bring it back to Lady Esther. When you return it to Esther, she’ll be thankful for completing the project, and you’ll receive 456 gold.

What Happens When You Don’t Steal the Githyanki Egg in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative to this task is to refuse to do it for Lady Esther. You can tell her that you will not go through with this with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party and reject her offer to steal the egg from the Githyanki. If you do this, you’ll enter combat with Lady Esther, and you have to defeat her in battle. Lady Esther is a level 5 character, and if your party is at least this strong, you should be okay to beat her.

Defeating Lady Esther will reward your party with a Basic Poison, Scroll of Cloudkill, Scroll of Wall of Stone, Rapier, Breastplate Armor, The Graceful Cloth, an Open Call for Adventurers on Behalf of the Society letter, and then a quest letter called An Opportunity from the Society of Brilliance.

The Letter from the Society of Brilliance shares that you can still turn in the egg, but rather than giving it to Lady Ethel, you can do this yourself, and you’ll still be able to complete the quest, plus earn more rewards.

Should You Steal the Githyanki Egg for The Society of Brilliance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Between the immediate choices, if you don’t steal the egg for Esther, nothing happens. The alternative is for your Baldur’s Gate 3 party to be more aggressive toward her, refusing her and having to kill her, which allows you to give the egg to the Society of Brilliance in Baldur’s Gate. Ultimately, it might be better to steal the egg and give it to the Society of Brilliance yourself in Baldur’s Gate rather than give it to Ethel. The choice is yours, plus the meager reward she gives you for providing her with the egg.