Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to Find Arabella’s Parents For Act 2 in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 cleverly intertwines early-game characters into the evolving plot. In Act 1, Arabella falls victim to Kagha, the regent Druid leader. In Act 2, her parents have gotten lost in the middle of the Shadow Cursed Lands and are in grave trouble. Arabella will be standing at the gate of the House of Healing, asking for her parents to be found and returned to her. It’s up to the player to charge into this creepy Sharrian hospital and find out what fate befell Arabella’s parents.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Arabella’s Parents Location In Act 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Arabella’s parents are inside the House of Healing. Interrupt the macabre torturing scene taking place in this area’s main hall. As with most faceoffs in BG3, this encounter can lead to either a bloodbath or a life-altering persuasion to make Malus Thorm end his own life.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Arabella’s parents, head to this location inside the House of Healing and speak to Sister Lidwin, one of Malus Thorm’s apprentices and, casually, a merchant. Behind her lie, two single beds with the corpses of Arabella’s parents, presumably tortured to death. Unfortunately, Locke and Komira’s dreams of a fresh start in Baldur’s Gate were shattered abruptly.

Should You Tell Arabella What Happened To Her Parents in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back to Arabella’s location and speak with her. An insight check will reveal that the girl is not ready to hear that her parents are dead, which makes us wonder: is it safe to tell Arabella her parents have died? There’s the option to keep her waiting forever, right?

Choose wisely when informing Arabella about her parents’ fate, as she’ll initially react strongly. But with time, she’ll accept it and join the camp, where Withers unexpectedly lends a helping hand in her grieving process and search for purpose. Who knew this necro sack of bones had a heart?