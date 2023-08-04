Baldur’s Gate 3 – Potion of Healing Recipe Location & How to Brew in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll get a health boost from a few Potions of Healing at the beginning. But as the sticky situations pile up, those potions will start to vanish, and it’ll be time to get some more. Though merchants sell them, and they can also be found by looting dead corpses, what’s better than brewing Potions of Healing of your own? If the way of the Alchemy sounds like fun, it’s time to look for the recipe.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Potion of Healing Recipe Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Potion of Healing Recipe is hidden away in the Blighted Village. Head there and follow these steps to find it:

Image Steps Enter the wrecked house to the left to the Blighted Village’s west entrance. Look for the Apothecary’s Ledger over the counter. This will trigger the Find the Cellar quest. Behind the counter lies a wooden hatch on the floor. Click it to descend down the cellar. In the cellar, head to the room to the northeast. Here, look for a Potion of Healing Recipe lying on a table.

How to Brew a Potion of Healing in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Obtaining the recipe is only the first step in becoming your own potion supplier. To cook a Potion of Healing in Baldur’s Gate 3, gather the following ingredient

1 Rogue’s Morsels in the Underdark

in the Underdark 1 bowl of any suspension, such as Suspension of Mergrass

With the items gathered, click I to open the inventory and head to the tab with the potion icon. This is the Alchemy tab, where all the recipes for potions, elixirs, and other concoctions are stored.

To turn raw ingredients into potential alchemy material, click on the Extract All Ingredients button. Then, the Potion of Healing will be available for brewing.