Ball Eating Simulator Codes (November 2023)

For anyone who enjoys Pac-Man, Ball Eating Simulator is a great alternative to random running around and eating stuff. Make no mistake, the game is still plenty competitive, so here are some codes that’ll help you keep pace with your fellow eaters.

The objective of the Ball-Eating Simulator is to eat as many balls as possible. This may shock many players, but eating everything off the ground at a rapid pace is a lot harder than it sounds. There are leaderboards, local competitions, and powerups that demand players be on top of their game at all times. I got to 30,000 points before I realized how much help I would need to increase my size to compete on the leaderboards. Luckily, these codes are used to do just that—get more size!

All Ball Eating Simulator GAME Codes List

Ball Eating Simulator Codes (Working)

november – Gives +3,500 Size Increase

red40yum – Gives +2,000 Size Increase

gem1 – Gives +1,000 Size Increase

secretwitter1 – Gives +1,500 Size Increase

group – Gives +500 Size Increase

WEEKSPECIAL – Gives 1,000 Cash

UPDATE – Gives +3,000 Size Increase

Start – Gives +500 Size Increase

NOVEMBER – Gives 3,500 Size Increase and unlocks purchasable Zombie and Sad Skins

How To Redeem Codes in Ball Eating Simulator

Screenshot via Gamepur

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Ball Eating Simulator.

Launch Ball Eating Simulator on your device. Once the game loads, click the blue “Codes” icon on the far left side of the screen. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Press enter or click Redeem to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Ball Eating Simulator Codes

Those interested in additional Ball Eating Simulator codes can get more from the developer’s official Twitter/X. FP_Nation developer is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. Plenty of giveaways also feature codes and free in-game cash on X.

Why Are My Ball Eating Simulator Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Ball Eating Simulator?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ball Eating Simulator, to put it bluntly, is heavily inspired by Pac-Man, or more specifically, Pac-Man World from the PlayStation. The game’s objective is to move around a three-dimensional world while eating as many balls as possible while increasing your size. The objective is to eat more balls than your fellow players for a prize at the end. Unfortunately, I was out-eaten by everyone around me, despite my best attempts at trying to keep up. With that being said, the game was still a ton of fun and worth checking out if munching things off the ground indiscriminately sounds appealing to you.