Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) early access APK: How to register and download

Krafton has released the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) early version, and players can register for the open beta to test the features of the game. Players will get the option to download the game in Google Play Store after they have successfully entered the beta testing program.

The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is around 700 MB, and it requires about 1.5 GB of free space in the device. As of now, the game is available only for Android users, and Krafton has not announced its release date for iOS devices. Here is how you can also register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) early access and download it on your Android device:

Go to the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) open beta pre-registration website.

Log in with your Google account and tap on the ‘Become a Tester’ button in order to get access to the beta version.

Now, go to Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI.

Click on the first result and tap on the Install button to download the game on your device.

If you are unable to enter the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) early access program as it can accommodate a limited number of players only, you can still download the game via APK and OBB files.