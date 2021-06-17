Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) early access version has been released, and players can register for the beta program to test the various features of the game. However, if you are unable to do so, you can download the game via the APK and OBB files. The game is similar to PUBG Mobile in terms of the maps, royale pass, UI and other features and comes with shiny in-game cosmetics.

The good news is that players can also transfer their data from PUBG Mobile global version, including all the gun skins, outfits, emotes and more, to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). In order to be eligible for this, your PUBG Mobile account should be connected to either Twitter or Facebook, and after that, follow the steps mentioned below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on your device.

Login with the same account that you used in PUBG Mobile and set up your character.

The option to Account Data Transfer will appear in front of you.

Agree to all the terms, and then an option to log in with your Facebook or Twitter account will appear.

Log in with your PUBG Mobile account, and all of your data will be migrated to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in a few minutes.