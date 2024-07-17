Once Human: How To Beat Arachsiam Boss

Arachsiam is an arachnid boss in Once Human that not only moves fast in the arena but also hits hard. This is level 30 boss so you must be at least level 27 or above before you start fighting Arachsiam. Our guide explains all attack patterns, and the best strategy to beat the Arachsiam boss in Once Human.

All Arachsiam Attack Patterns

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Arachsiam has several attacks that you need to be mindful of as each hit depletes a large chunk of health. The Web grip is the go-to attack pattern of the boss, and this happens usually when Arachsiam shifts its attention from one target to another.

During the attack, the boss spits a web at a target. If you do not dodge the incoming web attack, you will immediately be ensnared by it, and the next thing you know the boss will reel you in for a leg slam attack.

Other than this attack, you will often find Arachsiam doing the front leg swipe and slam attacks. This will happen mostly if the boss gets too close to you.

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Once you deplete Arachsiam’s health to 50 percent or below, the boss will start doing a rush attack. During this attack, the boss will charge for a few second and then unleash launching a series of melee attacks in a single direction.

Strategy to Beat Arachsiam Boss

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

The boss arena is one flat floor with a stone pillar at the center. There is literally no place to take cover so bring deviations that can offer you the cover such as the Festering Gel. This deviation also gives you health if you stand or cover near it so this will be a big help during the Arachsiam boss fight in Once Human.

Try to party up and start the Arachsiam boss fight with at least 2 or more players. The boss will shift its attention every now and then from one player to another and this will give enough room to all players for dealing consistent damage to Arachsiam.

You can still do Arachsiam boss fight solo but for that, you will need to have the best weapons and best armor in Once Human, and acquiring these could take time. Therefore, the best tip we can give you is to always be mindful of your health. Use the Activators to replenish lost health immediately, shoot the boss, and always be on the run.

Try to hit Arachsiam at its weak spots you deal the most damage per shot.

Boss Immunity

When the boss’s health is depleted to 60 – 70 percent, Arachsiam will climb the stone at the center of the boss arena and will release a mist. During this stage, the boss becomes immune from taking damage and will spawn little spiders or spider eggs outside the boss arena.

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

You cannot go out of bounds and reach the spiders. However, they can be shot at from a distance. Assault Rifles and sniper rifles will deal great damage considering the range at which these little spiders spawn at.

So look for the red glowing movement outside the boss arena. These red glows will be spiders. Once you start shooting them, their health bar also becomes visible. Eliminate them all and then Arachsiam’s immunity will be removed.

Weak Spot

Arachsiam has a couple of purple bulges on its abdomen. These are the weakest spots of the boss and shooting here will land critical hits and the highest damage compared to legs, and body.

Arachsiam’s head is also another weak spot but since that is tiny compared to the bulgy abdomen, landing frequent shots on the head is tricky. But if you are using a high damaging weapon such as a sniper, then landing headshots wouldn’t be much of a problem.

