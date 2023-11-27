Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Codes (November 2023)

Roblox’s latest game, Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong, puts players against one another as they create their pirate empire. Even the strongest pirates need aid, so here are some codes to help you beat the system and prove Mom wrong.

It’s a fairly simple process they’ve made when it comes to redeeming and receiving codes for Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong. The purpose of the game is to make enough money to fund your own pirate empire, and we do this by making smart investments and watching them grow as we buy as many upgrades as we can. The codes can redeem monetary rewards that will help you start making more money through your crewmates. The number of codes for this game is relatively small as the game is still new, but expect a lot more in the future.

All Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Roblox Codes List

Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Codes (Working)

JOINED —Gives 10,000 Cash ( this code will only work after joining the Group )

—Gives 10,000 Cash ( ) Release—Gives 5,000 Cash

Related: Roblox Shindo Life codes (November 2023)

How To Redeem Codes in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong

Follow the instructions below to redeem the Become Pirate King and Prove Mom codes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong on your device. Click on the Codes button on the left-hand side of the screen. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Click on Redeem code button to claim your free reward.

How Can You Get More Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Codes?

For those interested in more “Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong” codes, you can get more from the official Discord. The developer, Trash Games lol, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free cash.

Why Are My Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong is a tycoon sim that tasks players with building their own pirate empire. Although I haven’t proven Mom wrong yet, I was able to amass a huge amount of assets while my crewmates ran around our base, finding ways to grow my revenue. I was also able to meet my new neighbors, who also had their own workshops going, as we competed to become pirate kings. If you enjoy sim management titles, then Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong is a great alternative for anime fans.