Best 3-Line Rifle loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Although it may be too soon to say, the 3-Line Rifle is arguably the best sniper in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Even without attachments, the weapon is more likely to achieve one-hit kills than its counterparts and is fairly easy to control. However, once the 3-Line Rifle is given the Gunsmith treatment, the weapon has the potential to lead you to Team MVP more times than not. So, here’s our recommendations for how to get the most out of Vanguard’s greatest damage dealer.

For the absolute best 3-Line Rifle loadout, you’ll be putting on attachments that center around increasing its rather sluggish aim down sights time. In addition, the following combination will provide reload quickness, flinch resistance, and better yet, an even higher chance at one-hit kills. Here’s what you’ll need.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 270MM VOZ Carbine

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Incendiary

Stock: Zac Custom MZ

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Proficiency: Silent Focus

Kit: Deep Breath

Perks: Ghost, Forward Intel, and Overkill

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: S-Mine 44

Firstly, yes, we’re confident enough to recommend a silencer on your 3-Line Rifle. Despite it taking away a tad bit of speed from your ADS, the Zac Custom MZ, Mark VI Skeletal, and Leather Grip all counteract this effect and ultimately boost the ADS pace to a quickscope-worthy level. However, if you do decide to equip a scope other than the default option, you may see the ADS take longer than expected

In terms of damage and range, the rifle becomes second to none, as the .30-06 Round Mags and Incendiary rounds combine to increase the power of each shot by over 39 percent. As you’ll want to be completely unknown on the mini-map, the perks of Ghost, Forward Intel, and Overkill together will result in you seeing nearby enemies first and having an additional weapon (preferably an SMG) to finish them off.

Lastly, free free to choose whichever lethal and tactical items fit your play-style. Although, the S-Mine 44 is highly recommended for snipers looking to block off an entry way close to their camp spot.

