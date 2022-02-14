Best Whitley LMG loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

The Whitley LMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone is one odd piece of machinery. In both games, gunners can morph this weapon to do just about anything: give it a massive damage stat, ease its insane recoil, and even make it as light as an SMG — but not all of these can be done in just one loadout. In turn, players will need to make this Season Two weapon compatible with the play-style that succeeds best in Vanguard and Warzone. Here’s how you’ll want to do that in each game.

Best Whitley LMG loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

It’s easy to just slap on all of the attachments that focus on increasing the Whitley’s damage, but ignoring its massive amount of flaws ultimately makes this idea worthless. Don’t get us wrong, we believe this is one of the best LMGs in the game, but fixing its recoil and movement speed must be a priority. As Vanguard is incredibly fast pace, the best Whitley LMG loadout succeeds most in aggressive run-and-gun situations, thanks to its non-existent recoil and immense movement speed. Here’s what you’ll need.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Underbarrel : m1941 Hand Stop

: m1941 Hand Stop Barrel : 28″ Gracey MK.9

: 28″ Gracey MK.9 Magazine : .30-06 120 Round Boxes

: .30-06 120 Round Boxes Ammo Type : Incendiary

: Incendiary Optic : Saturn 1.35x

: Saturn 1.35x Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : CGC R4

: CGC R4 Proficiency : Frenzy

: Frenzy Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Class perks: Ghost, High Alert, and Lightweight

The biggest challenge when leveling up the Whitley is getting attachments that calm its brutal kick. Luckily, the 28″ Gracey MK. 9, CGC R4, and F8 Stabilizer are some of the first add-ons you’ll unlock, and can be added together to erase all recoil completely. Of course, all of these will slow your ADS time greatly, so it is recommended you equip the Fabric Grip to at least regain some of this ADS time back.

Unfortunately, there is no way to have both low recoil and a fast ADS time with the Whitley, so it is best to have an optic that doesn’t take long to look into, like the Saturn 1.35x Lens. Reload speed can also be an issue with the gun, but the .30-06 120 Round Boxes only requires a few seconds to put in another magazine.

As for maintaining damage and health, the incendiary ammo type should enable it to get fiery kills in just a few shots, while the Frenzy proficiency should grant you more health with each kill.

Lastly, for class perks, the Whitley works wonders when High Alert and Lightweight are applied — ultimately making you quick on your feet while knowing where nearby enemies are. That being said, the Ghost class perk will make it impossible for these enemies to spot where you’re located, as you’ll be off enemy radars.

Best Whitley LMG loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

We whole-heartedly believe the LMG is one of the best weapons to use at long range in the battle royale. Many of the gun’s less-essential attributes will have to be sacrificed in order to reach its max potential in Warzone, but it will surely prove its worth after doing so. In sum, the best Whitley loadout here is an almighty damage-doer from medium to long-range, making it a respectable opponent versus snipers and other LMGs.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Barrel : 28″ Gracey MK.9

: 28″ Gracey MK.9 Magazine : .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes

: .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Optic : ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : CGC R4

: CGC R4 Weapon perk 1 : Hardscope

: Hardscope Weapon perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Class perks: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Lightweight

The loadout is mainly centered around the .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes, which increases its overall damage, velocity, range, and of course, magazine size — arguing being the one of the best attachments in the game. You can then increase its velocity capabilities even more with the Lengthened ammunition, resulting in your bullets having a further reach.

With these out of the way, you’ll now only need to vanquish its aggressive recoil. With the 28″ Gracey, Carver Foregrip, CGC R4, and Hardscope weapon perk attached, the gun should barely move when fired rapidly. The MX Silencer should also help in eliminating recoil, but is most essential for keeping all of these shots off of UAVs and radars.

There really isn’t anything more you’ll need with all of these applied, but we do believe a melee weapon like the Katana may prove handy as a secondary weapon. As the gun’s ADS time is all but diminished, the Katana is perfect for nabbing close-range kills in just one to two hits. In terms of class perks, we recommend players use those that are stealth-friendly, like Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Lightweight, to ensure enemies cannot track your location.

