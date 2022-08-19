It is no secret that linebackers in Madden 23’s Ultimate Team mode can cause massive headaches for opposing quarterbacks. That’s because there are typically three on the field, most able to intercept short-range throws and break through the offensive line. Albeit, there is a select group of linebackers with an overwhelming chance of making these big plays happen. Here are the best base MUT linebackers in Madden 23.

Who are the best MUT Core Core Elite linebackers in Madden 23?

The best base linebacker you can nab for your coins is T.J. Watt. The Steeler bears the highest Pursuit rating and second-highest Block Shedding rating amongst the 10 best linebackers in the league. However, we cannot help but also recommend human bowling ball Joey Bosa. Despite his inability to cover the zone, Bosa is a fantastic block shedder who will always be a problem for offensive linemen. You can discover the top 10 best Core Elite linebackers down below, in order of the highest overall.

Overall Name and team Position Play Recognition Tackle Pursuit Block Shedding 88 T.J. Watt (Steelers) LOLB 88 86 89 85 87 De’Vondre Campbell (Packers) MLB 86 88 86 84 87 Fred Warner (49ers) MLB 89 85 88 83 86 Demario Davis (Saints) MLB 83 84 82 81 86 Von Miller (Bills) LOLB 85 85 85 87 86 Josh Allen (Jaguars) ROLB 83 85 86 79 86 Joey Bosa (Chargers) LOLB 86 86 86 84 86 Darius Leonard (Colts) LOLB 85 85 86 84 85 Khalil Mack (Chargers) ROLB 84 80 85 84 85 Bobby Wagner (Rams) MLB 81 86 85 82

Although he didn’t make the list, players shouldn’t forget about the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. He is one of the best all-around linebackers in MUT with his 85 Pursuit and mind-boggling high 82 Zone Coverage rating. Parsons won’t be great in the secondary, though there are plenty of quality base cornerbacks in Ultimate Team, too.