Best base MUT linebackers in Madden 23

Stop the offense in tight third down situations with these backs.

Image via EA

It is no secret that linebackers in Madden 23’s Ultimate Team mode can cause massive headaches for opposing quarterbacks. That’s because there are typically three on the field, most able to intercept short-range throws and break through the offensive line. Albeit, there is a select group of linebackers with an overwhelming chance of making these big plays happen. Here are the best base MUT linebackers in Madden 23.

Who are the best MUT Core Core Elite linebackers in Madden 23?

The best base linebacker you can nab for your coins is T.J. Watt. The Steeler bears the highest Pursuit rating and second-highest Block Shedding rating amongst the 10 best linebackers in the league. However, we cannot help but also recommend human bowling ball Joey Bosa. Despite his inability to cover the zone, Bosa is a fantastic block shedder who will always be a problem for offensive linemen. You can discover the top 10 best Core Elite linebackers down below, in order of the highest overall.

OverallName and teamPositionPlay RecognitionTacklePursuitBlock Shedding
88T.J. Watt (Steelers)LOLB88868985
87De’Vondre Campbell (Packers)MLB86888684
87Fred Warner (49ers)MLB89858883
86Demario Davis (Saints)MLB83848281
86Von Miller (Bills)LOLB85858587
86Josh Allen (Jaguars)ROLB83858679
86Joey Bosa (Chargers)LOLB86868684
86Darius Leonard (Colts)LOLB85858684
85Khalil Mack (Chargers)ROLB84808584
85Bobby Wagner (Rams)MLB81868582

Related: Madden 23: How to get and use Training Points in MUT

Although he didn’t make the list, players shouldn’t forget about the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. He is one of the best all-around linebackers in MUT with his 85 Pursuit and mind-boggling high 82 Zone Coverage rating. Parsons won’t be great in the secondary, though there are plenty of quality base cornerbacks in Ultimate Team, too.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved