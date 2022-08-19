Best base MUT linebackers in Madden 23
Stop the offense in tight third down situations with these backs.
It is no secret that linebackers in Madden 23’s Ultimate Team mode can cause massive headaches for opposing quarterbacks. That’s because there are typically three on the field, most able to intercept short-range throws and break through the offensive line. Albeit, there is a select group of linebackers with an overwhelming chance of making these big plays happen. Here are the best base MUT linebackers in Madden 23.
Who are the best MUT Core Core Elite linebackers in Madden 23?
The best base linebacker you can nab for your coins is T.J. Watt. The Steeler bears the highest Pursuit rating and second-highest Block Shedding rating amongst the 10 best linebackers in the league. However, we cannot help but also recommend human bowling ball Joey Bosa. Despite his inability to cover the zone, Bosa is a fantastic block shedder who will always be a problem for offensive linemen. You can discover the top 10 best Core Elite linebackers down below, in order of the highest overall.
|Overall
|Name and team
|Position
|Play Recognition
|Tackle
|Pursuit
|Block Shedding
|88
|T.J. Watt (Steelers)
|LOLB
|88
|86
|89
|85
|87
|De’Vondre Campbell (Packers)
|MLB
|86
|88
|86
|84
|87
|Fred Warner (49ers)
|MLB
|89
|85
|88
|83
|86
|Demario Davis (Saints)
|MLB
|83
|84
|82
|81
|86
|Von Miller (Bills)
|LOLB
|85
|85
|85
|87
|86
|Josh Allen (Jaguars)
|ROLB
|83
|85
|86
|79
|86
|Joey Bosa (Chargers)
|LOLB
|86
|86
|86
|84
|86
|Darius Leonard (Colts)
|LOLB
|85
|85
|86
|84
|85
|Khalil Mack (Chargers)
|ROLB
|84
|80
|85
|84
|85
|Bobby Wagner (Rams)
|MLB
|81
|86
|85
|82
Although he didn’t make the list, players shouldn’t forget about the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. He is one of the best all-around linebackers in MUT with his 85 Pursuit and mind-boggling high 82 Zone Coverage rating. Parsons won’t be great in the secondary, though there are plenty of quality base cornerbacks in Ultimate Team, too.