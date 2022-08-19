As your last line of defense, safeties in Madden 23’s Ultimate Team can either make up for your lack of quality cornerbacks or burst through the offensive line for extra pressure. However, the amount of talented safeties is extremely limited in the card-collecting mode, as most have overall ratings of 80 or below. So, to ensure you stop everything from Hail Marys to outside runs, here are the best base MUT safeties in Madden 23.

Who are the best base MUT safeties in Madden 23?

There are just 10 base safeties that truly standout in Ultimate Team. That said, there is a major talent gap between Kevin Byard, Adrian Phillips, Jessie Bates and the rest of the field. These three free safeties have the best Zone Coverage ratings of all base players, and their incredible Play Recognition skills lend you strong chances at interceptions and incomplete throws. You can find the top 10 base safeties below, in order of the highest Overall rating.

Overall Name and team Position Speed Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage 88 Kevin Byard (Titans) FS 85 86 82 88 87 Adrian Phillips (Patriots) FS 84 86 82 87 87 Jessie Bates III (Bengals) FS 85 85 82 87 86 Amani Hooker (Titans) SS 84 83 75 86 85 Justin Simmons (Broncos) FS 84 83 78 84 85 Derwin James Jr. (Chargers) SS 84 80 82 84 84 Marcus Williams (Ravens) FS 83 82 84 81 84 Jordan Poyer (Bills) SS 83 83 77 83 84 Micah Hyde (Bills) FS 84 84 81 84 84 Harrison Smith (Vikings) SS 83 83 71 83

If these Pro Bowlers are too costly for you, we recommend snagging the Packers’ Adrian Amos. At the time of writing, he is typically sold for around 15,000 coins, a bargain considering he is an 83 Overall with a 84 Zone Coverage rating. No matter which you choose, you can then use Training Points to increase any one of their ratings and eventually make them the best in the league.