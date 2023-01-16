Best Bryson 800 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Bryson 800 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is certainly the games’ best all-around shotgun, as it combines a ridiculously-high damage stat with excellent accuracy. However, there is a reason why enemies are not found using it often. The gun will need to have its range and mobility stats increased in order to establish one-shot eliminations at mid-range and have a swift sprinting speed. Here’s how to create the best Bryson 800 class setups in the multiplayer and battle royale.

Best Bryson 800 attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Underbarrel : Agent Grip

: Agent Grip Barrel : 29.5″ Rifled

: 29.5″ Rifled Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Sawed Off Mod

: Sawed Off Mod Guard : Demo Dropzone Pump

: Demo Dropzone Pump Perk Package Base Perks : Scavenger and Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Quick Fix



Lacking greatly in range, the MW2 variant of the Bryson 800 should ensure that all shots made from short to medium distances turn into eliminations. This is mainly possible by equipping the 29.5″ Rifled barrel and Agent Grip, as the two attachments work together to give you a tighter pellet spread, additional velocity, and bolstered hip fire accuracy. Next, you can maximize your aim-down-sight and sprint speeds by applying the Sawed Off Mod, Demo Dropzone Pump, and VLK LZR 7MW.

The Bryson 800’s biggest weaknesses are surely its leisurely reload time and the painfully low amount of ammo in its reserve. You can resolve both of these issues with its Perk Package, having it hold Scavenger for additional bullets upon encountering bodies and Fast Hands to improve its reload speed to under three seconds. Your other Base Perk can then be Tracker to identify all nearby enemy footsteps, while the Quick Fix Ultimate Perk will instantly grant you full health once an elimination is earned.

Best Bryson 800 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : SA Schweigen DX

: SA Schweigen DX Underbarrel : EXF Backdraft Grip

: EXF Backdraft Grip Barrel : 21.5″ Recourse

: 21.5″ Recourse Stock : Sawed Off Mod

: Sawed Off Mod Guard : Demo X50 Tactical Pump

: Demo X50 Tactical Pump Perk Package : Warden Base Perks : Double Time and Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Quick Fix

: Warden

The greatest class setup for the Bryson 800 in the battle royale has the ability to eliminate an entire squad with just one clip, thanks to its newfound range and fire rate. You can begin creating this stellar loadout with the 21.5″ Recourse barrel and SA Schweigen DX muzzle. Each lend an extensive amount of range and velocity, though the muzzle even gives the Bryson 800 a sound suppressor.

Meanwhile, you will find that any and all shots will come out much faster with the Demo X50 Tactical Pump guard. Along with the Sawed Off Mod, the guard even grants movement speed that makes it all but guaranteed you can outrun enemies and closing circles. The last attachment spot can then be filled by the EXF Backdraft Grip, an add-on providing a level of hip-fire accuracy that requires little effort aiming to witness.

Much like its MW2 Perk Package, the Warden preset allows to you bring both the Fast Hands and Quick Fix abilities to the battle royale. However, you can also expect to see its Double Time perk prolong your sprint durations, as Strong Arm enables you to throw Lethal and Tactical Equipment longer distances.