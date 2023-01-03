The best Bryson 890 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

One major problem that plagues shotguns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is that most with large magazines lack a great deal of accuracy. Thankfully, this is not the case with the Bryson 890. Packed with tons of ammo, the shotgun can land critical shots with ease and is strong enough to achieve one-shot eliminations. Though, as it’s heavier than its counterparts, a few attachments will be needed to boost its mobility stats. Here is the best Bryson 890 loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best Bryson 890 attachments and class setup in MW2

Barrel : 21.5″ Bryson Tacfire

: 21.5″ Bryson Tacfire Underbarrel : Agent Grip

: Agent Grip Ammunition : 12 Gauge Slug

: 12 Gauge Slug Stock : Sawed Off Mod

: Sawed Off Mod Guard : Demo Dropzone Pump

: Demo Dropzone Pump Perk Package Base Perks : Double Time and Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : High Alert



As MW2 is full of small and medium-sized maps, the goal when building the greatest Bryson 890 in multiplayer is to bolster your movement speed and its damage range. The 21.5″ Bryson Tacfire and 12 Gauge Slug are certainly the most impactful when doing so. Each offers an increase in bullet velocity and range that ensures shots from up to 25 meters out are one-hit eliminations. Meanwhile, you can become difficult to lock onto at short range when boosting your movement speed with the Sawed Off Mod stock and Demo Dropzone Pump guard. The attachments do slightly hurt the weapon’s aiming stability, so some may find it useful to add the Agent Grip to counter this effect.

Your Perk Package should then revolve around gaining unique abilities upon entering a close-range gunfight. For instance, Tracker enables you to see all recent enemy footsteps nearby, while High Alert points you in the direction of a close opponent that is on the brink of firing at you. Double Time will also aid in hunting down enemies, allowing you to sprint for a longer duration. As you won’t have an extended magazine, it is crucial to have Fast Hands to reload at any time in under two seconds.

Best Bryson 890 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Barrel : 18″ Demo Firewall

: 18″ Demo Firewall Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition : 12 Gauge Slug

: 12 Gauge Slug Stock : Stockless Pistol Grip

: Stockless Pistol Grip Guard : Demo Dropzone Pump

: Demo Dropzone Pump Perk Package : Weapon Specialist Base Perks : Overkill and Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Spotter Ultimate Perk : Survivor

: Weapon Specialist

Unlike its MW2 loadout, the Bryson 890 in Warzone 2.0 should be used primarily as a secondary weapon when heading into up-close fights. This is because its best setup in the battle royale can be an instant eliminator at point blank but its medium-range capabilities leave much to be desired. Thus, the gun will need mobility attachments to make rushing enemies easier. This includes the Demo Dropzone Pump, Stockless Pistol Grip, and 18″ Demo Firewall, all of which greatly increase your movement speed. However, as speed alone cannot win battles, the VLK LZR 7MW laser increases your ADS time immensely, while the 12 Gauge Slug grants a small dose of additional damage.

In order for the Bryson 890 to be your secondary, you will have to equip the Overkill perk through the Weapon Specialist preset Perk Package. Although your primary is a matter of preference, the package arguably benefits snipers the most, such as players with the Victus XMR or SP-X 80. That’s because its Spotter Bonus Perk highlights enemy equipment ahead for your entire team when you aim down sights, so having a weapon with a large magnification can be incredibly handy. As for the package’s other perks, Survivor marks the location of opponents who down you, as Strong Arm gifts you the ability to throw equipment longer distances.