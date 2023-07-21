Best Call of Duty: Warzone 2 & MW2 Cronen Squall loadout – Attachments, Perks & Playstyle

The Cronen Squall is arguably Warzone 2’s best gun, and it’s no slouch on the Modern Warfare 2 side, either. This versatile Battle Rifle pick combines great damage with modest recoil, creating a do-it-all option for your primary weapon slot.

It’s important to remember that this gun isn’t naturally laser-like, as is the case for the ISO Hemlock or Taq-56, so it’s important to get the attachments and tunings exactly right to make it worth the swap.

Whether you’re pairing it with an elite SMG like the Lachmann Sub on Al Mazrah or farming kills in MW2, here are the absolute best setups to get you going.

Best Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab by Gamepur.

A big battlefield calls for perfect accuracy, so that’s what we’ll be focused on when building out the Squall. It shoots fast enough that you won’t be entirely out of luck if you need to take a close fight, but its real job is to dominate in medium and long-range skirmishes.

Cronen Squall Best Attachments & Tunings Muzzle TY-LR8 (.78, .15) Barrel HR6.8 Barrel (.30, .20) Optic AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel FTAC Ripper 56 (.70, .25) Magazine 50 Round Drum

Recoil Control and Stabilization are the two biggest factors when putting together a quality loadout for this juggernaut Battle Rifle. Our TY-LR8 Muzzle, HR6.8 Barrel, and FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel all work in tandem to keep you shooting straight. If the tunings still feel unnatural after a few games, crank up the aim-based options until you feel comfortable.

The AIM OP-V4 and 50 Round Drum are stock meta picks as well, and we recommend you stick with these. Any medium-range Optic will work here, but the V4 provides best-in-slot clarity, making it an easy choice on almost every Assault Rifle or BR.

You’ll find after a few reps that the Cronen is capable of winning gunfights by outclassing many of the other popular picks, so as long as you keep the enemies at arm’s length. Our best advice is to avoid hip-firing at all costs. Maintaining distance is easier on Al Mazrah than on the Resurgence maps. However, fighting like Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar and holding the high ground is an easy way to mitigate the Cronen Squall’s shortcomings.

All the Perks for this loadout are simple. Double Time is essential for getting around the map quicker and will help you scramble away from enemies when the odds aren’t in your favor, Overkill maximizes your efficiency by allowing you to carry an SMG in your secondary slot, and Fast Hands will help you get that other gun out quicker when it’s impossible to distance yourself from a squad that’s pushing you.

Drill Charges are the optimal Lethal for most weapons, and that remains true here. Force any player that’s hiding behind a wall to fight you in the open, and then chuck a Flash Grenade at them for good measure.

Best Cronen Squall Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Screengrab by Gamepur.

Modern Warfare 2’s fast-paced gameplay means the Cronen Squall falls a bit behind the competition on most maps, but it’s far from unusable. It’s best used to hold long lines of sight on maps like Zarqwa Hydro Electric, Breenbergh Hotel, and Taraq, but focusing exclusively on distance is fool’s gold. No matter how hard you try, those pesky SMG and Shotgun players are going to find their way through eventually.

If you’re struggling to collect those close-range kills, give this loadout a shot and tweak it until you’re comfortable. It’s much lighter than the Warzone build, so it shouldn’t be quite as hard to get adjusted in up-close scenarios.

Cronen Squall Best Attachments Underbarrel FTAC Ripper 56 Optic AIM OP V4 Ammunition 6.8 High Velocity Magazine 30 Round Mag Comb SAB Comb

Modern Warfare 2’s pacing is quite different from Warzone 2’s, so it’s important to account for that when building the perfect weapon. This retains the core of the dominant Warzone build, but it should speed things up in a major way.

The FTAC Ripper 56 and AIM OP V4 still add stability and versatility, but the 30-Round Mag gives you plenty of room for error without slowing you down like its 50-Round brethren.

We suggest you synergize that with the SAB Comb, as it frees you up to move around the map without fear of being totally outclassed by quicker weapons. 6.8 High-Velocity bullets will also make up for your lack of natural speed by registering a hair ahead of most guns.

You’ll notice there are no tunings here, and that’s because it’s all about preference from this point. Our build is meant to be as versatile as possible, but The diverse map pool will cause you to run into a million different situations a game. Opt for more stabilization if you’re losing cross-map gunfights or more speed on the SAB Comb if you’re falling behind.

Finally, your Perks should be all about staying alive in the midst of chaos. Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened combined will shield you from Lethals and Tacticals, and since you’ll mostly be controlling high-impact head glitches around the map, you’ll need them if you want to stay upright.

Cold-Blooded and Ghost will keep you off of UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors, so don’t linger in one area too long. Get a wave of kills and then find another good bit of cover to keep them guessing which angles are safe to peek at and which ones are going to get them sent right back to the kill cam.