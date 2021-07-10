Best cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 marks the first time that the Xbox and PC series will take place in Mexico. As of this writing, there are still a number of months away from the launch of the game, so it’s still early in terms of planning out which cars will be the best in Forza Horizon 5. But to make that process a little bit easier, let’s go over what you need to know in terms of cars in FH5.

As mentioned earlier, we still don’t know a whole lot about the best cars for FH5 at this moment in time. In fact, we don’t really have a lot of information regarding which cars will be in the game. Still, we can make some inferences. Eagle-eyed members of the racing website GTPlanet have spotted some cars that have been used in the promotional media for FH5. Here’s a look at some of those cars:

Alumi Craft – 1

2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car

Apollo – 1

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

Ariel – 1

2016 Ariel Nomad

BMW – 1

2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe

Chevrolet – 3

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Ford – 9

2021 Ford Bronco (NEW)

2019 Ford Bronco R Concept (NEW)

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

2018 Ford #25 Ultra4 Bronco (NEW)

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

1994 Ford Supervan 3

1975 Ford Bronco

1973 Ford Escort RS1600

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe

Funco Motorsports – 1

2018 Funco Motorsports F9

Hennessey – 1

2018 Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6

Hyundai – 1

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

Jaguar – 1

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 (NEW)

Koenigsegg – 1

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Lamborghini – 2

2014 Lamborghini Huracan

2012 Lamborghini Aventador

Land Rover – 1

2020 Land Rover Defender (NEW)

Local Motors – 1

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

Mazda – 1

2011 Mazda RX-8 R3

McLaren – 3

2019 McLaren 720S Spider

2018 McLaren 720S

2018 McLaren Senna

Mercedes-AMG – 2

2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE (NEW)

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

Mercedes-Benz – 1

2015 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023

Mitsubishi – 1

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Pagani – 1

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

Penhall – 1

2011 Penhall “The Cholla”

Polaris – 1

2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS

Porsche – 6

2020 Porsche Taycan (NEW)

2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S

2018 Porsche #00 Macan LP Racing T1 Rally Raid (NEW)

1989 Porsche #65 911 Off-Road “Desert Flyer” (NEW)

1985 Porsche #185 Racing Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar

1973 Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS

Rimac – 1

2019 Rimac C-TWO



RJ Anderson – 1

2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

Saleen – 1

2004 Saleen S7

Subaru – 1

1998 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 22B

Zenvo – 1

2019 Zenvo TSR-S

Note: Italicized indicates new to Forza Horizon. This list is accurate as of June 16.

This is where things stand as of this writing. While we still don’t have a full grasp on the meta just yet, we can tell you that cars from manufactures such as BMW, Ford, Porsche, and Koenigsegg prove to be quite popular in Forza Horizon. If you’re looking to start work on early builds, you might want to start off by targeting cars from those brands.