What is the release date of Forza Horizon 5?

In July 2020, Xbox teased the next Forza game as part of its major game showcase. Xbox did not disclose whether it would be the next installment of the Motorsport, or a fifth Forza Horizon game. Almost a year later, we now know what the next Forza game will be, as Forza Horizon 5 has officially been confirmed.

At the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase on June 13, the company played the first trailer for Forza Horizon 5. The trailer not only highlighted some of the cars that will be available in the new title, but Xbox also confirmed that the new title will be set in Mexico. This will be a bit of stark change from the last Horizon game, as Forza Horizon took place in the United Kingdom.

This Festival never ends. Welcome to Mexico. Welcome to Forza Horizon 5. pic.twitter.com/Ku0GyJRoLb — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) June 13, 2021

Additionally, Microsoft confirmed the release date for Forza Horizon 5. The next game in the Forza Horizon franchise will launch close to the holiday season in 2021, as it is currently slated to go live on November 9.

This will be the fifth installment in the Forza Horizon franchise, and the first since the original Forza Horizon, which launched in 2021, to be set in North America. The original Forza Horizon took place in Colorado, and after almost a decade later, the Horizon Festival and its fast-paced cars are heading down south.