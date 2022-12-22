The Best Childe/Tartaglia build in Genshin Impact

Being the youngest member of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, Tartaglia also goes by the code name Childe. Though a bow-wielder, he isn’t afraid to get into the mix where the fighting is thickest. As a playable character, that gives him a very interesting playstyle that rewards tactical play. He is a 5-star character who uses a bow and the Hydro element. Tartaglia fulfills the main DPS role in your teams, swapping between melee and ranged fighting styles, which also changes his Elemental Burst skill. His playstyle rewards players who think on their toes and can properly juggle between his long cooldowns. As such, you should use the best build to get the most out of Tartaglia in Genshin Impact.

The best build for main DPS Tartagliain Genshin Impact

Tartaglia without a doubt plays best in the main DPS role for your team. Despite wielding a bow, you will want to mix between his melee and ranged stances, but also use his Elemental Skill in combination with both his Normal and Charged attacks. The artifact setup for this build provides ATK bonuses when you play that way, letting you avoid some of the pacing pitfalls that Tartaglia can suffer from.

When you consider stat itemization, look for the following main stats. Go for ATK% in the Sands slot, Hydro DMG Bonus in the Goblet slot, and CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG in the Circlet slot. For substats, your priority list should be: ATK% > CRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > Elemental Mastery.

The best Talent priority for Tartaglia in Genshin Impact

For Tartaglia’s Talents, look into leveling up his Elemental Skill first, as that’s his bread and butter when it comes to his damage output. Next, try leveling up his Elemental Burst, and only level the Normal Attack Talent a distant third. Contrary to how it may seem, that’s because it doesn’t have any effect on his melee stance damage, which ends up being an unnecessary damage sink.

The best items for Tartaglia in Genshin Impact

The best Weapons for Tartaglia

The best weapon for Tartaglia is the 5-star bow Polar Star. This bow increases his CRIT Rate, but more importantly, the skill effect of the weapon works off of both Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG, increasing them and providing an extra damage bonus, making Tartaglia a damage-dealing powerhouse.

The next best option among 5-star bows is the Thundering Pulse. It increases his CRIT DMG and ATK% which further increases through the weapon’s stacking effect.

Among the 4-star bow option, the best one to get is The Viridescent Hunt. This bow also increases Tartaglia’s CRIT Rate, while providing a modest CC effect chance upon hitting enemies.

The best Artifact sets for Tartaglia

Itemizing Artifact sets for Tartaglia is pretty straightforward. As the build-enabler, you want to beeline for the Heart of Depth set as soon as you can. This set is practically mandatory for this build’s playstyle due to its 4-piece effect:

2-piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

+15% 4-piece: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

While you’re working your way up towards this set, however, you can add 2-piece combos of other sets to the mix. The best options are Gladiator’s Finale (for an 18% ATK bonus) or Noblesse Oblige (for an Elemental Burst DMG +20% bonus) 2-piece sets, mixed with the 2-piece bonus of Heart of Depth.

If you’re still working with 4-star Artifacts while transitioning towards the end-point of this build, you can use the Martial Artist set for its bonuses: